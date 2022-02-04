Best Smart Plugs for HomeKit iMore 2022
The best smart plugs for HomeKit can help bring your older devices into the modern era. These simple HomeKit accessories can turn on your coffee maker at sunrise automatically through scenes and automations created in the Home app. They can also turn your lights on and off when you're home or away. If you are ready to elevate your home's intelligence, here are some of the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.
Best for most: Belkin's Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Wi-Fi enabledStaff Favorite
Belkin's Wemo Mini features a slim profile that won't block the other plug on the wall, allowing two of them to be used in a single outlet. You don't need a hub; simply connect to HomeKit, Alexa, or Google Assistant and the Wemo app on iOS and Android. The Wemo Mini is also UL certified.
Budget-friendly: meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
The meross plug mini provides all of the HomeKit outlet essentials in a compact package at a compact price. This plug is ready to go with just a scan of the HomeKit pairing code without downloading another app or registering for an account. With its fast response times and reliability, it's one of the best HomeKit values around.
Clean convenience: ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet - White
The ConnectSense outlet offers all of the features of typical smart plugs, but you install it in place of your current outlet. If you want convenience without bulk, you'll love the fast response times, reliable connectivity, independent controls, and energy monitoring. While it's not cheap, it does offer a more seamless look.
Monitor it: Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter
The Eve Energy is a Bluetooth-connected smart plug. With in-depth energy monitoring stats, it can help you lower your utility bills. Thanks to the device's Bluetooth LE connection, you won't need to struggle with a Wi-Fi setup process or crowd your network with another device — Eve Energy communicates directly with your phone.
Hues of power: Philips Hue Smart Plug for Hue Smart Lights - Hue Hub Compatible - White
If you already have a Philips Hue Bridge, this smart plug will integrate directly with it and HomeKit. This allows it to work using ZigBee wireless connectivity, keeping it off your Wi-Fi network and without a local-only Bluetooth connection. This plug is compact, which gives you the room to fit two of them into a single outlet or keep one free for other items.
For outdoor use: meross Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug
The meross outdoor plug provides you with two convenient weather-resistant outlets, perfect for holiday lighting, fairy lights, and more. This plug uses Wi-Fi for connectivity, which allows you to connect it to your network without using a separate hub. This makes it ready to work with HomeKit in a matter of seconds; just plug in and scan to start upgrading your outdoor environment.
Beauty and brains: Eve Energy Strip - Smart Triple Outlet & Power Meter
Eve's smart power strip is a home office essential with smart convenience. This strip includes the same energy monitoring capabilities as Eve's single smart plug. Individually control all three onboard outlets through the Home app and HomeKit. Your appliances will be safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection.
Super deal: VOCOlinc Smart Plug Mini Siri Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with HomeKit
VOCOlinc's smart plug is a real steal on its own; buy a two-pack or three-pack and save even more. The compact size and high output (1800W) make this a great choice for stocking up. Place two slim plugs into a single outlet if you'd like. At this price point, you can buy a bunch and spread them out in different parts of your home.
Plugged in: The best smart plugs for HomeKit
The best smart plugs for HomeKit are the simplest way to create smart home devices out of "dumb" ones, adding Siri voice controls and support for Home app scenes and automations. These great HomeKit accessories will make managing your home more efficient. We love the Wemo Mini for its low price and compact design. Plus, it can work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant; making it a highly versatile option.
If you're looking for a smart plug with extras, go with the Eve Energy Strip - Smart Triple Outlet & Power Meter. Since it's a power strip, you can plug in up to three different devices. Plus, it's an energy monitor with a Bluetooth connection which can help keep your energy bills down.
