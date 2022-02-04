Best Smart Plugs for HomeKit iMore 2022

The best smart plugs for HomeKit can help bring your older devices into the modern era. These simple HomeKit accessories can turn on your coffee maker at sunrise automatically through scenes and automations created in the Home app. They can also turn your lights on and off when you're home or away. If you are ready to elevate your home's intelligence, here are some of the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.

Plugged in: The best smart plugs for HomeKit

The best smart plugs for HomeKit are the simplest way to create smart home devices out of "dumb" ones, adding Siri voice controls and support for Home app scenes and automations. These great HomeKit accessories will make managing your home more efficient. We love the Wemo Mini for its low price and compact design. Plus, it can work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant; making it a highly versatile option.

If you're looking for a smart plug with extras, go with the Eve Energy Strip - Smart Triple Outlet & Power Meter. Since it's a power strip, you can plug in up to three different devices. Plus, it's an energy monitor with a Bluetooth connection which can help keep your energy bills down.