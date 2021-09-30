The first Apple Watch was released way back in 2015 and it was the beginning of a product line that has gone from strength to strength, quite literally saving lives as it goes. But all good things come to an end and Apple has now marked the Series 0 Apple Watch as vintage.

As of right now, the Apple Watch is on the vintage and obsolete product list that Apple maintains as a way to tell users what the situation is in terms of service for their products. It was also joined by the 2015 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks, too.

As a reminder, vintage products are described thus:

Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

That means that Apple Watch will eventually be added to the obsolete list, which Apple describes like this:

Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

All of this means that Apple Watches can't be repaired at Apple Stores or its service partners anymore, unless required by law in specific locales.

This all comes as Apple gets ready to release Apple Watch Series 7, a release that will be the best Apple Watch the company has ever made. None of that would have been possible without the very first Apple Watch, a wearable I still have in a drawer.

Actually, come to think of it, I have one of those 2015 MacBook Pro notebooks, too!