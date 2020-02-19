First introduced in 2018, Enlight Pixaloop brings your photos to life post-processing in various ways in just a few taps. Live Photos on digital steroids, the app offers multiple tools, including the ability to animate different parts of your photos, add unique overlays, or change an outdoor scene using the Al-powered Sky tool.

One of the most popular photo-editing apps for iPhone recently received a fun, new feature update. Enlight Pixaloop now includes 3D Motion, a tool that adds depth to your photos. The freemium Enlight Pixaloop comes from Lightricks, the team behind Facetune 2, and other Enlight-branded apps, including Enlight Photofox, Enlight Videoleap, and Enlight Quickshot.

When Apple's Live Photos feature isn't enough, consider this powerful and easy-to-use tool.

3D Motion

Enlight Pixaloop's new 3D Motion feature is ideally suited for photos that have a distinct foreground and background. It works great with images where people are facing a camera directly, although that isn't necessary. As you can see below, it also works well with pets! At launch, 3D Motion includes three packs of 3D camera movements, including those for CM, JT, and FX.

So much more

3D Motion, while impressive, isn't my favorite Enlight Pixaloop feature. Instead, I've been consistently impressed with the app's Sky tool, which offers nearly 40 backdrops, including those for nighttime, sunset, fantasy, and more.

A beautiful December walk around New York City looks even more so after adding night backgrounds:

Here, a beautiful, crisp sky has been added to a vacation scene from many years ago:

The Sky is the limit!

The photo-editing tools in Enlight Pixaloop are breathtaking and worth checking out for anyone who wants to add some punch to favorite images but was unsure how to proceed. This app is relatively simple to use and worth taking for a test drive. Limited tools are available for free. You can make monthly or yearly in-app purchases to unlock all of its features.

Enlight Pixaloop is available on the App Store and through Google Play.

