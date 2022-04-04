What you need to know
- RealityScan is a new app for creating 3D models of objects.
- Epic Games is making a beta version of RealityScan available for testing.
Epic Games has today announced a new iPhone app dubbed RealityScan — the aim of which is to scan objects in the real world and then turn them into 3D objects in the virtual one.
The app is now available in limited beta and those interested in taking it for a spin can get it via TestFlight now. With the app installed, people can use their iPhone's camera to capture a 3D model of whatever it's pointing at. The app comes by the way of a collaboration with Capturing Reality.
RealityCapture is a state-of-the-art photogrammetric software able to reconstruct objects and scenes of any size from images or laser scans, yielding 3D scans with unparalleled accuracy and mesh quality at speeds many times faster than competing software. Now in limited beta, the RealityScan app takes what people love about RealityCapture—fast and easy 3D scanning—and puts it in the palm of your hand. Capturing real-world assets for digital experiences has traditionally been complicated, technical, and labor-intensive—but now it's as simple as unlocking your smartphone.
Anything turned into a 3D object via RealityScan can then be imported into Sketchfab, "the ultimate platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR and AR content," according to a Capturing Reality announcement.
Those looking to get into the TestFlight beta should be sure to sign up now, though — Epic says that only 10,000 people will be able to try the beta. Those who miss out should be able to try the app out later this spring.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Oscar-winner 'CODA' is coming to UK cinemas from April 8
Apple TV+ is bringing Oscar winner 'CODA' to cinemas in the United Kingdom starting April 8, giving people the chance to watch the hugely popular movie on the big screen.
Apple TV+ series 'Bad Monkey' signs three new big-name cast members
The upcoming Apple TV+ show 'Bad Monkey' has signed three new cast members, according to a new report. The show, which is from Bill Lawrence of 'Ted Lasso' fame, will run for ten episodes and star Vince Vaughn.
Editor's Desk: Let's talk iPhone 14 and beyond, and is the iPhone SE DOA?
It's been a pretty calm week, but the iPhone rumor mill never stops.
Power up your iPhone 13 Pro Max with these battery cases
The iPhone 13 Pro Max already has a great battery built-in. If you want even more juice, consider one of these battery cases.