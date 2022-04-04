Epic Games has today announced a new iPhone app dubbed RealityScan — the aim of which is to scan objects in the real world and then turn them into 3D objects in the virtual one.

The app is now available in limited beta and those interested in taking it for a spin can get it via TestFlight now. With the app installed, people can use their iPhone's camera to capture a 3D model of whatever it's pointing at. The app comes by the way of a collaboration with Capturing Reality.