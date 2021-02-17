Epic Games has today announced that it has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Union.

In a press release today the company stated:

Epic Games today announced it has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the European Union ('EU'), expanding the company's fight to advance fairer digital platform practices for developers and consumers. The complaint, filed with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition, alleges that through a series of carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions, Apple has not just harmed but completely eliminated competition in app distribution and payment processes. Apple uses its control of the iOS ecosystem to benefit itself while blocking competitors and its conduct is an abuse of a dominant position and in breach of EU competition law.

Epic Games says the move complements ongoing legal processes in both the US and Australia, as well as filing in the UK.

Epic Games found and CEO Tim Sweeney stated that "the very future of mobile platforms" was a stake: