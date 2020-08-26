Tomorrow sees the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4. Or, it does so long as you aren't playing on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store also means that Epic can't update which, in turn, means gamers can't join in on the new season. And Epic is making sure those gamers know who to blame about it

In an update to its #FreeFortnite campaign, Epic has told users that "Apple is blocking Fortnite updates," which is true. Although it's obviously missing out the part about why that is.

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.



Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite's newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.

This is all expected, although some had held out hope that Epic would remove its rule-breaking in-app purchase circumvention and get the game back into the App Store before we got to this point.

Clearly, that isn't happening and it's gamers who lose out.

Still, we could always switch to Android and sideload. Right?

JK.