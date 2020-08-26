What you need to know
- Epic is updating Fortnite and kicking off Chapter 2 – Season 4 tomorrow.
- Except, anyone who plays on iPhone, iPad, and Mac is out of luck.
- Now Fortnite is blocked from the App Store, gamers can't update.
Tomorrow sees the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4. Or, it does so long as you aren't playing on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store also means that Epic can't update which, in turn, means gamers can't join in on the new season. And Epic is making sure those gamers know who to blame about it
In an update to its #FreeFortnite campaign, Epic has told users that "Apple is blocking Fortnite updates," which is true. Although it's obviously missing out the part about why that is.
Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020
More info: https://t.co/O1bgKgkZCp
Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite's newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.
This is all expected, although some had held out hope that Epic would remove its rule-breaking in-app purchase circumvention and get the game back into the App Store before we got to this point.
Clearly, that isn't happening and it's gamers who lose out.
Still, we could always switch to Android and sideload. Right?
JK.
Here's the latest info on when the next Nintendo Direct is coming
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple Maps gets new photo uploads and ratings in iOS 14 beta
Apple has added new recommendation tools and photo uploading for businesses in Apple Maps for iOS 14.
iPhone 12 leaked hands-on footage shows 120Hz mode
Purported leaked hands-on footage of the iPhone 12 appears to show a 120Kz mode for a higher screen refresh rate as well as settings for LiDAR and the camera.
The best crafting blanks to personalize with your Cricut Joy
Your Cricut Joy cuts vinyl, iron-on vinyl, and Infusible Ink, but you'll need something to put those materials on. Here are some of the best blanks for personalizing with Cricut Joy.