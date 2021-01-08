ESR has announced a new screen protector that it says is the "world's toughest." Designed for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the new screen protector is capable of withstanding more than 110lb of force.

Available in a pack of two screen protectors and priced at $19.99, the screen protector features full-screen coverage with a built-in speaker shield that's designed to help keep dust out. Each pack also comes with a cleaning kit and alignment frame in the box to help make application of the screen protector as easy as possible.