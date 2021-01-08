What you need to know
- ESR has announced a new ultra-tough screen protector for the iPhone 12 lineup.
ESR has announced a new screen protector that it says is the "world's toughest." Designed for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the new screen protector is capable of withstanding more than 110lb of force.
Available in a pack of two screen protectors and priced at $19.99, the screen protector features full-screen coverage with a built-in speaker shield that's designed to help keep dust out. Each pack also comes with a cleaning kit and alignment frame in the box to help make application of the screen protector as easy as possible.
While screen protectors aren't for everyone, there's little doubt that they're a great way to make sure our screens don't get scratched during daily use. Apple's iPhone 12 lineup comes with a Ceramic Shield, but that's designed to help prevent shattering, not scratching. Anyone wanting to make sure they get as much trade-in value out of their iPhone as possible should probably consider a screen protector of some sort.
ESR's new Armorite Ultra-Tough Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available for order directly from ESR now.
