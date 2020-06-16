Etsy has always been a great place to find unique pieces of art, photography, and all kinds of handmade items for your home. Today, the company has announced that it is taking its in-app experience to the next level with AR support for certain categories.

The company announced support for the feature in a blog post that said support for augmented reality will start with prints, photography, and portraits. Users will now be able to see what a product may look like in their home before making a purchase.

"With over five million items in the Art and Collectibles category on Etsy, you'll be sure to find something you love. And now, with the power of augmented reality, iOS app users can bring any piece of wall art on Etsy to life and visualize its size, look and vibe in their homes or workspaces."

After updating to the latest version of the app for iPhone or iPad, users can use augmented reality by following the steps that Etsy has outlined below:

Open your Etsy iOS app and select an item categorized as Paintings, Photography, or Prints.

Tap the augmented reality icon on the top right corner of the item image.

Move your iPhone or iPad camera around your space for the AR feature to work, and tap to place the item on your desired spot.

Voila! The item will appear on your screen — move it around to see how it'll look in different parts of your space. If available, test different sizes by zooming on the item.

Etsy says that, although it is only implementing augmented reality support for three categories so far, it plans to collect feedback to understand where it should expand support for the feature next.

"At Etsy, our product and engineering teams are always experimenting to help buyers shop our unique listings with confidence, and launching this feature is an exciting first step in implementing augmented reality to create a more visual shopping experience. Our beta launch starts with prints, photography and portraits, and we're excited to collect feedback from our community as we work to expand into other categories."

You can download Etsy from the App Store for free.