The EU this week announced that new rules will establish a new binding acceptance of digital vaccination certificates across member states for 9 months.

The EU stated:

As of 1 February 2022, there are new rules in place that establish a binding acceptance period of 9 months for vaccination certificates, used for travel within the EU. Member States must accept vaccination certificates for a period of 9 months following the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination. For the Johnson&Johnson vaccine this means 270 days from the first and only shot. For a two-dose vaccine it means 270 days from the second shot, or, in line with the vaccination strategy of the Member State of vaccination, the first and only shot after having recovered from the virus.

The EU says that member states should not provide for different acceptance periods and that the standard doesn't apply to certificates for booster doses. These also only apply to travel restrictions, rather than domestic settings within member state countries. Regardless, it may help smooth out travel across the region, including in the UK:

A person who has a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate should in principle not be subject to additional restrictions, such as tests or quarantine, regardless of their place of departure in the EU.

An interactive map confirms that the UK's own COVID certificates will be accepted as part of the program, and likewise EU certificates are accepted in the UK. 32 other non-EU member states have also joined the initiative.

It means travelers using devices like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 can store their vaccine certificates on their phone and travel to any EU member state with minimal fuss. The EU further says the plans will help when it comes time to lift the restrictions. It further stressed that travelers do not need a vaccine to travel in the EU but may be subject to further restrictions such as testing or quarantine.