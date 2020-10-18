eufy's newest doorbell records and streams in 2K (2560x1920) resolution with HDR and in a taller, more natural, 4:3 aspect ratio. The doorbell includes smart staples such as weather resistance, two-way audio, notifications, and voice assistant integration with Alexa and the Google Assistant. The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro also features local A.I. image processing, enabling face recognition and filtering that can exclude pets and vehicles from alerts.

eufy has announced the release of another smart video doorbell solution today, the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro . The latest video doorbell includes 2K high definition video with continuous recording, and is available now exclusively at Best Buy retail stores and online.

The most significant upgrade over the previous 2K video doorbell is the inclusion of 32Gb of onboard storage, which enables the camera to record for up to five-days continuously. Continuous recording ensures that it captures every moment, putting an end to shorter clips that may miss some key details. Recorded video is stored locally on-device with "military-grade" encryption, accessible through the eufy Security app without a cloud subscription.

The latest continuous recording feature is demanding, so the new doorbell is only available in a hard-wired option, with the doorbell supporting transformers between 16-24VAC. The new doorbell also includes an upgraded chime that now features a cloth cover on the front. The new chime provides eight different ringtones, along with adjustable volume levels.

The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro is available now, exclusively through Best Buy retail stores and online. The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro retails for $199.99, however, Best Buy is currently offering the new release at a discounted price of $169.99.