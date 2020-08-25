Since it is designed for the outdoors, eufy's lockbox sports an IP65 weather resistance rating for the camera, along with an internal drainage system. The camera offers 1080p HD resolution with an 160-degree wide field of view, and includes security staples such as night vision, two-way audio, PIR motion detection and A.I. face detection.

The Smart Drop lockbox features a large 68L capacity, with interior measurements of 23" x 14.4" x 12.6", which eufy states covers 98% of most residential packages. The Smart Drop is made with cold-rolled steel with reinforced bars, and for extra security, it can be mounted directly to walls or the floor at the point of installation if desired.

We're excited to announce the launch of eufy Security Smart Drop, the perfect combination of a durable mailbox, a smart lock and a security camera. It features a built-in camera with facial/motion detectors and voice assistant compatibility.

eufy Security has unveiled its latest smart home security accessory designed to combat porch pirates, the Smart Drop lockbox. The Smart Drop, which is launching on Kickstarter later today, combines a smart camera, smart lock, and mailbox, into one wireless solution that secures deliveries inside of a large capacity chamber.

The lockbox is completely wireless, as it is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery which can last up to three months on a single charge. Smart features are enabled through a built-in Wi-Fi radio, allowing it to connect to the eufy Security app on iOS and Android as well as with Alexa, and the Google Assistant for convenient voice controls, but unfortunately, it does not support Apple's HomeKit.

With multiple ways to open the box, such as a pin-code and remote opening via the eufy app, it's easy to operate for homeowners and delivery workers alike. The box is made with cold-rolled carbon steel and is designed to thrive in any weather condition. With a 68L capacity, it's also large enough for most common deliveries and packages.

To help with ensuring deliveries are indeed placed inside, the Smart Drop includes voice guidance with lights and an instructional sticker. Once packages are inserted, the Smart Drop secures them by requiring a pin code, or app controls to open again. During the delivery, the on-board camera and motion sensors will provide a notification and will record the event either locally when paired to the company's HomeBase hub, or to the cloud.

For those interested, eufy Security is launching a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter later today with pledges starting at $199. eufy Security is estimating that the product will be delivered to backers in Q3 2021, however as with all crowdfunding campaigns, pledging support does not guarantee that the product will actually come to market, and unforeseen challenges may cause delays in production timelines. While eufy Security is an established brand which is associated with popular accessory manufacturer Anker, these risks still apply.