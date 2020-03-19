What you need to know
- eufy has revealed a series of HomeKit compatible cameras via a Facebook ad.
- Both cameras are listed as part of an indoor series.
- Features include pet detection along with pan and tilt.
eufy has revealed the existence of two upcoming HomeKit compatible cameras via social media and the company's eufy Security app. Spotted by u/KingKarl-TM on the HomeKit subreddit today, eufy's latest cameras are listed as being a part of an indoor series. The latest cameras are set to join the company's eufyCam 2 and 2C which are both currently available and will soon support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature.
After seeing the post, we were able to locate a name for one of the cameras, which is listed as being in "BETA" in the eufy Security app. The eufy IndoorCam Pan 2k as its name suggests, will sport some form of panning and tilt functionality which would be a first for a HomeKit camera. Support documents for the camera list Bluetooth connectivity along with Wi-Fi, microSD card compatibility for storage, activity zones, and RTSP streaming support.
eufy is also advertising a giveaway for a chance to win a free indoor camera on its website, but does not provide any additional details or images. All of this leads up to the potential that we could be seeing more additions to the HomeKit family sooner rather than later.
