What you need to know eufy has revealed a series of HomeKit compatible cameras via a Facebook ad.

Both cameras are listed as part of an indoor series.

Features include pet detection along with pan and tilt.

eufy has revealed the existence of two upcoming HomeKit compatible cameras via social media and the company's eufy Security app. Spotted by u/KingKarl-TM on the HomeKit subreddit today, eufy's latest cameras are listed as being a part of an indoor series. The latest cameras are set to join the company's eufyCam 2 and 2C which are both currently available and will soon support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature.