Europeans can now share PS5 game captures from their iPhone

European PlayStation 5 gamers can now share their game captures using their iPhone. The feature was already available in the United States and Japan but has now been expanded further.

The new game capture sharing feature covers both screenshots and videos and requires that people allow their consoles to automatically upload content to Sony's servers. From there, captures can be selected using the PlayStation app on an iPhone, ready for sharing to social media, via iMessage, and more.

You can now share your PS5 game captures through PS App 📸



By enabling this feature, your PS5 console will begin to auto-upload game captures to the cloud. Your captures of games will then be available in PlayStation App for 14 days after they are created on your PS5 console. The following captures will be uploaded: Gameplay videos under three minutes long that are non-4K.

Screenshots taken from the Create Menu or Create button shortcuts.

The feature is now available in countries where the PlayStation app is also available and more information is available in the associated help page.

While an app update isn't specifically needed for the new sharing feature, the most recent PlayStation App release notes do call it out — and there's a new Game Base change, too.

Game Base: Voice chats are now called Parties. Open parties allow your friends and friends of party members to join without an invite, while closed parties are only for players you invite.

PS5 Captures: Share your game captures from PS5. This feature releases in supported countries/regions first, with more added soon.

If you don't already have the PlayStation app installed you can grab it from the App Store now.