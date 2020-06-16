With Eve 4.3, touch and hold almost anywhere to unlock the power of context menus for a powerful boost in productivity: At a Glance: quickly control an accessory, set a scene that it's part of and view all accessory details. Room Overview: instantly toggle all lights in a room and refine room settings in a snap. Accessory Details & Types: jumping back and forth between individual accessories' details and the overview by Types has never been easier. Automation: quickly toggle Rules and set Scenes.

Eve has released an update to the Eve for HomeKit app on iOS that brings new Touch & Hold context menus and quick automation access. Version 4.3 of the app, which is available today, is already popular among HomeKit power users for its ability to create automations and manage accessory characteristics that are not possible through Apple's Home app.

The updated Eve app also includes a quicker way to track down and manage automations. From the detail view for an accessory a new Automation menu is now available that will display all of the rules and scenes that it participates in.

Eve 4.3 introduces a new way to view and manage them: directly in the accessory's details view. At the bottom of each accessory's details, find a new "Automation" entry that lists all Rules and Scenes that this accessory is a part of. Users can touch and hold new entries, offering you a quick way to toggle Rules and set Scenes.

Other highlights from the latest release include support for the company's recently released (in Germany) Window Guard, improvements to the Eve Cam which is shipping soon, custom home colors, and new accessory icons.

The Eve for HomeKit app and the latest update are available for free on the AppStore today.