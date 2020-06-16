What you need to know
- Eve has released version 4.3 of its HomeKit accessory app.
- Latest version includes Touch & Hold context menus and Quick Automation Access.
- Update also adds support for the Eve Window Guard and improvements for the Eve Cam.
Eve has released an update to the Eve for HomeKit app on iOS that brings new Touch & Hold context menus and quick automation access. Version 4.3 of the app, which is available today, is already popular among HomeKit power users for its ability to create automations and manage accessory characteristics that are not possible through Apple's Home app.
With Eve 4.3, touch and hold almost anywhere to unlock the power of context menus for a powerful boost in productivity: At a Glance: quickly control an accessory, set a scene that it's part of and view all accessory details. Room Overview: instantly toggle all lights in a room and refine room settings in a snap. Accessory Details & Types: jumping back and forth between individual accessories' details and the overview by Types has never been easier. Automation: quickly toggle Rules and set Scenes.
The updated Eve app also includes a quicker way to track down and manage automations. From the detail view for an accessory a new Automation menu is now available that will display all of the rules and scenes that it participates in.
Eve 4.3 introduces a new way to view and manage them: directly in the accessory's details view. At the bottom of each accessory's details, find a new "Automation" entry that lists all Rules and Scenes that this accessory is a part of. Users can touch and hold new entries, offering you a quick way to toggle Rules and set Scenes.
Other highlights from the latest release include support for the company's recently released (in Germany) Window Guard, improvements to the Eve Cam which is shipping soon, custom home colors, and new accessory icons.
The Eve for HomeKit app and the latest update are available for free on the AppStore today.
Better together
Eve Energy Strip
Do more with the Eve app
The powerful Eve for HomeKit app includes support for features that Apple's Home app just can't match, including energy monitoring. The latest update also provides quick access to automations and scenes, perfect for managing the sleek Eve Energy Strip.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces its WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge winners
Apple today shared some of the 350 Swift Student Challenge winners ahead of the 2020 WWDC event that kicks off next Monday, June 22.
T-Mobile service outage is disrupting calls nationwide
If you're unable to make calls or use mobile data on your phone in the U.S. right now, you aren't alone. User reports are showing outages on all U.S. carriers across the country.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
This year, get your Father the gift of HomeKit-enabled accessories
Whether you are shopping for the father who has all the HomeKit things, or someone who is new to home automation, these gifts are sure to bring a little joy... and convenience.