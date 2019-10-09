What you need to know
- Eve for HomeKit has been updated to support iOS 13.
- Dark Mode support is included.
- Other changes include a new navigation bar.
The Eve for HomeKit app has received its latest update, bringing support for iOS 13's Dark Mode and more.
Because the app supports HomeKit it can even be used as a replacement for the standard Home app. Non-eve accessories will work just fine in the Eve for HomeKit app.
If that's the route you decide to go you can now enjoy a new Dark mode theme that is automatically enabled based on your iOS system setting.
Meet Eve 4.0, built exclusively for iOS 13:
• A stunning new look on iOS 13 with dark theme, automatically switched based on your appearance settings • Easier access to your favorite views thanks to a revamped navigation bar • Many refinements to blend in with iOS 13 just perfectly
Beyond support for Dark Mode users can also look forward to a newly redesigned navigation bar along the bottom of the app. That bar is home to information on your rooms, automations, accessories, and more. It's an easier and cleaner way of getting to different areas of the app, that's for sure.
The Eve for HomeKit app is free and available for download from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.