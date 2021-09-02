Smart home accessory maker Eve has announced that its Thermo radiator valve now supports Thread via a new firmware update.

The new update will add Thread support to existing HomeKit-compatible Thermo devices, the company announced in an email to the press. The company has also shared a website that will help Thermo users check whether their device already supports Thread connectivity. If it does, users are advised to update to the latest firmware via the Eve app.

The idea behind Thread is simple — it creates a mesh network of Thread-compatible accessories and devices so they can all maintain a strong connection to a bridge.

The big difference with this technology is that Thread creates a mesh network. Within this, lights, thermostats, outlets, sensors, and more can also talk to each other free of the constraint of having to go through a central hub, such as a bridge. That's because a Thread network doesn't need one. If a single accessory fails, the data packets are simply relayed to the next in the mesh. In short: The network becomes more robust with every additional Thread accessory.

Thread is a great extension of the existing smart home systems people have in place and promises to fix oneof the biggest issues they complain about — poor connectivity.

Keen to make sure the rest of your smart home is Thread-enabled? Check out our list of every HomeKit Thread accessory you can buy today. They range from plugs to light switches to water meters — and they all support Thread and HomeKit for the ultimate in smart home control.