What you need to know
- Eve has updated its HomeKit-compatible Thermo radiator valve to add Thread support.
- Thread was developed to help maintain strong connections between smart home accessories.
- Existing Thermo owners can gain Thread support via a firmware update.
Smart home accessory maker Eve has announced that its Thermo radiator valve now supports Thread via a new firmware update.
The new update will add Thread support to existing HomeKit-compatible Thermo devices, the company announced in an email to the press. The company has also shared a website that will help Thermo users check whether their device already supports Thread connectivity. If it does, users are advised to update to the latest firmware via the Eve app.
The idea behind Thread is simple — it creates a mesh network of Thread-compatible accessories and devices so they can all maintain a strong connection to a bridge.
The big difference with this technology is that Thread creates a mesh network. Within this, lights, thermostats, outlets, sensors, and more can also talk to each other free of the constraint of having to go through a central hub, such as a bridge. That's because a Thread network doesn't need one. If a single accessory fails, the data packets are simply relayed to the next in the mesh. In short: The network becomes more robust with every additional Thread accessory.
Thread is a great extension of the existing smart home systems people have in place and promises to fix oneof the biggest issues they complain about — poor connectivity.
Keen to make sure the rest of your smart home is Thread-enabled? Check out our list of every HomeKit Thread accessory you can buy today. They range from plugs to light switches to water meters — and they all support Thread and HomeKit for the ultimate in smart home control.
Apple asks people to allow personalized ads when opening iOS 15 App Store
Apple has begun to ask iOS 15 users for their permission to show personalized ads, with the App Store and Apple News listed as apps that will benefit if they say yes.
Twitter's new Safety Mode aims to block unwanted replies early
Twitter has announced Safety Mode, a new feature that will automatically black people who it thinks are being abusive in replies to tweets.
The stunning Apple Changsha store opens Saturday, September 4
Apple has taken the wraps off another new Apple Store, this time in central China. Apple Changsha is the first store in Hunan province and will open on Saturday, September 4.
Make your ceiling fan smart with these HomeKit switches
Adding a HomeKit enabled switch for your ceiling fan can is an easy way to keep your cool when things get a little too hot. Take control of your fan with the best switches that you can buy today.