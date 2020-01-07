Eve Systems today announced the revolutionary Eve Cam, the first-ever indoor camera made exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure. With HomeKit Secure Video, activity detected by a compatible camera like Eve Cam is privately analyzed by your home hub (Apple TV or HomePod) using on-device device intelligence to determine if people or pets are present. When important activity is detected, you and anyone you share your HomeKit Home with will receive a rich notification that lets you view the clip right from theiPhoneLockScreen. Recorded video is available to view for ten days from the Home app. It's securely stored for free in supported cloud accounts and doesn't count against your storage limit.

Eve Cam has several different modes, for example, it can deactivate when everyone is home. You can also set different notifications for motion, or when people or pets are detected. It has a 150-degree field of view and films 1080p video. It also has infrared night vision, and an integrated microphone and speaker so you can talk to people at home. It's got an adjustable base and can be installed just about anywhere. You just need an iPhone or iPad with iOS 13.2 or later, a HomePod or an Apple TV, and a 200GB iCloud storage plan. Eve Cam will arrive in early April 2020 and will cost $149.95.

Eve has also confirmed that its new Eve Water Guard will be released on February 7 2020. Water Guard is a HomeKit enabled leak detector that can sound an alarm if it senses water. It comes with a 6.5ft cable that senses water and is priced at $79.95.

Finally, Eve confirmed that its second generation of Eve Energy smart switches will also debut on February 4 for just $39.95.