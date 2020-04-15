Eve has updated its Eve for HomeKit app to bring new features including better sharing of settings across iCloud and improved camera support.

Version 4.2 of the app was revealed in a blog post by Eve on April 14 which states:

If you're already using the Eve app with a HomeKit-enabled camera, you know that you've always been able to take a quick look at your HomeKit-enabled cameras in At a Glance. Enter Eve 4.2, which takes camera support to a whole new level:

That's because you can now see your cameras alongside other HomeKit enabled accessories in the 'At a Glance' view. There's also a new fullscreen view for adjusting camera audio settings and a new push-to-talk function.

Version 4.2 also brings much-improved settings, including custom room images, new icons and sorting:

With 4.2, Eve now securely shares your Eve settings between all your iOS devices using your personal iCloud account. Any iPhone or iPad using the same iCloud account will now automatically share your customization settings, and your At a Glance view will honor different settings for iPhone and iPad.

There's also a revamped room appearance editor:

The revamped room appearance editor makes it easier than ever to adjust your home to your liking. Many new room presets have been added, and you can tap Edit in any room and find the new customization options by tapping the icon next to your room's name. No matter whether you've picked the default image, a preset, or added your very own picture - you can now choose your room color from a unique palette based on image you've selected.

You can read Eve's full blog post regarding the update here.