What you need to know
- Eve Water Guard is now available for purchase on Amazon.
- Plug-in sensor uses a cable to detect water leaks.
- Built-in LED and siren alerts those locally in addition to iOS notifications.
Here's something that you do not see very often, a HomeKit accessory announced just a couple of weeks ago at CES is actually available for purchase ahead of its announced release date. The Eve Water Guard, which was scheduled for release on February 11th, is now available on Amazon in the US and directly from Eve's online store.
The release of the Eve Water Guard is notable as it is the first HomeKit-enabled water leak sensor that plugs into an electrical outlet, offering protection without having to worry about changing batteries. The sensor is also the first HomeKit accessory to use a cable for water detection, allowing the brains of the operation to be placed away from potential hot spots.
Compared to other devices with spot-based detection, Eve Water Guard monitors large areas of your room thanks to its supplied 6.5 ft / 2 m sensing cable that serves as a full-length sensor – and if that's not enough, you can extend it up to an incredible 490 ft / 150 m. This means that every nook and cranny of your room is monitored, leaving nowhere for water to leak out or pool undetected.
The included sensor cable measures 6.5ft in length, and it can be extended up to 490ft for maximum coverage. The entire sensor cable is capable of detecting leaks, meaning an entire room could be covered if desired. If water is detected, the Water Guard will alert those within the area with a powerful 100 decibel siren, as well as with a flashing red LED light.
HomeKit support comes in the form of notifications that can be sent to connected devices if an alert occurs. The Water Guard utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy for quick and easy pairing directly to HomeKit, but it does require a HomeKit hub, such as an Apple TV or HomePod to receive notifications outside of the home.
Since the Eve Water Guard is HomeKit-enabled, it can also work with other accessories that you may already have to improve the reach of its alerts. Light bulbs can be set to turn a specific color if a leak is detected, or a speaker can be set to play an even louder alert tone, all through automations.
For extra peace of mind, the Water Guard can also send you periodic alerts to test its functionality through the Eve for HomeKit app. And just in case your leak detector fires up its siren while you are away from home, the app also allows it to be silenced remotely.
Leak detected
Eve Water Guard
Detect to protect
The Eve Water Guard detects leaks and alerts you with its powerful siren and through HomeKit notifications. Simply plug it in and place the cable near a hot spot and you are good to go.
