While it may not have the sheer amount of accessories available as its competitors, Apple's HomeKit smart home platform provides users with an unmatched mix of privacy and convenience. With a limited selection of accessories and manufacturers to choose from, CES is one of the few times a year where HomeKit fans get to join in on all of the smart home fun. No accessory category sums up the lack of options in the world of HomeKit better than cameras. Whether it's traditional indoor/outdoor cameras or video doorbells, there are only a handful currently available. Thankfully, this looks like it could be changing soon as this year's CES seems to be all about connected HomeKit cameras. Here are all of the accessories that could become part of your scenes and automations before the year's end. Abode Smart Indoor/Outdoor Camera - Available Q1 2020

The Abode Smart Indoor/Outdoor Camera is a clever take on the traditional connected camera. This versatile accessory can protect your home while sitting on a shelf, mounted on a wall, or as a replacement for a doorbell. Abode's camera can see it all with its wide-angle lens, and it features IP65 weather resistance, making it a great option both indoors and out. If you own one of the Abode's security alarm systems, the camera will slot right alongside your other accessories, ready to keep an eye on your home in-tandem with the various sensors that you may already have in your home. Don't worry if you don't have an Abode system already though, this camera can work completely on its own, allowing you to get a taste of the company's hardware without making a full-blown commitment to an alarm. Netatmo Smart Door Lock - Available 2nd Half of 2020

Netatmo's Smart Door Lock is a sleek lock that not only looks good, but it also houses some serious smarts. This door lock uses Bluetooth and NFC for a strictly local connection that doesn't connect to the cloud, but with the power of HomeKit, you can still access it remotely if needed. Included with the lock are "smart keys" which look somewhat like a traditional barrel type key, however, they are not "keyed" for a specific lock and all have the same design. The magic behind this is built-in NFC, which allows the keys to activate any door lock that it is assigned to. This means you can keep the same key and use it for all of the locks that you may have around the house. Sengled Smart Hub - Availability TBD

While HomeKit already has quite the line up of lighting products available, the addition of Sengled to the mix adds in quality accessories that are affordably priced. Sengled's smart LED lighting has been around for a while now, and a new HomeKit enabled hub can bring them all into the Home app. The Sengled 3rd generation hub utilizes ZigBee for fast, reliable connections to light bulbs, light strips, and plugs without bogging down your Wi-Fi network. Although specifics regarding its release date were not announced, the latest update to the company's smart home app details how to set everything up with HomeKit, suggesting it may come sooner rather than later. Blue By ADT Smart Doorbell - Available Late January 2020

ADT's DIY smart home line Blue is launching a suite of security cameras that will support HomeKit after the initial launch. The company's Smart Doorbell includes all of the connected ringer essentials such as 2-way audio, weather resistance, motion zones, and notifications. Even though it falls under the ADT umbrella, a subscription is not required for this hardwired doorbell. Of course, ADT does offer additional cloud storage if needed. The company also has a companion doorbell chime that works not only as a way to give you an audible clue that someone is at your door, but it also extends the doorbell's wireless range. Blue By ADT Outdoor Camera - Available Late January 2020

The Blue By ADT Outdoor Camera packs in the same weather resistance as the company's doorbell, but does so in a more conventional package. This camera looks just like any other, however, it is completely wireless, running on an internal rechargeable battery. Video resolution is listed as 1080p HD, which should offer clear and crisp visuals from its 130-degree wide-angle lens. Just like with the Blue by ADT doorbell, cloud storage subscriptions are available, however, the company provides 24 hours of storage for free, and it can save videos locally onto an SD card. Blue By ADT Indoor Camera - Available Late January 2020

Rounding out Blue by ADT's offering is an indoor camera that functions just like you would expect of an indoor camera, giving you eyes on your home from anywhere around the world. While it records video in 1080p and has 2-way audio, the real star of the show is the stuff that you can't see. The Blue by ADT Indoor Camera can listen in for additional alarms in your home, sending you notifications if your smoke detector is activated. Even if the power goes out in your home, you can still be covered, as there is also a small back-up battery housed inside, keeping things running for a short time. Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug - Available Spring 2020

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug for HomeKit was already one of the smallest options around, and now, Belkin has taken things even further with an even smaller version. This extra-small profile allows it to remotely control your accessories without blocking the other outlet on your wall. In addition to HomeKit support, the Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug also plays nicely with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. This truly universal plug also comes with a small price tag, starting at just $24.99 when it ships in the spring of this year. Wemo Stage - Available Summer 2020

Announced alongside Belkin's updated smart plug, the Wemo Stage is a handy remote capable of setting your favorite HomeKit scenes and more. The Wemo Stage is a tiny 3 button remote that can install into Wemo light switch plates, or standard Decora-style plates giving them a clean appearance alongside your existing light switches. Of course, being a remote, the Wemo Stage detaches from the wall-plate, and can simply be placed at the perfect spot around your home. Also, even though it only has 3 buttons, the Stage can actually support up to 6 different scenes enabling tons of different ways to control your gear. Legrand with Netatmo Drivia Smart Electric Panel - Available Q1 2020

Legrand is bringing HomeKit to your home's electrical panel with the introduction of the Drivia system in partnership with Netatmo. Yep, you read that right, this HomeKit accessory installs directly into your circuit breaker box, which almost definitely requires a call to an electrician. The Drivia system is comprised of 6 units, including a contactor, relay, gateway and more. Being installed directly at your home's panel allows it to monitor energy consumption for everything that is plugged in around the house. The Drivia also enables owners to toggle power to a complete leg of electrical power to your home, which could be useful if you forgot to turn something off, but don't have it on a smart plug. Nanoleaf Unified Hexagons - Available Spring 2020

Announced at CES a year ago, Nanoleaf's Unified Hexagon light panels are finally set for release in the spring of 2020. The 6 sided hexagon design provides more opportunities for panel placement than its predecessors, allowing them to function as both a piece of art, and just as neat decorative lighting. As with Nanoleaf's Canvas line of light panels, each Unified Hexagon tile reacts completely to touch. And while not specifically mentioned, this could mean that each tile could act as a HomeKit button either at launch or down the road, giving owners a crazy amount of options when picking up a set. Nanoleaf Smart Learning Series - Available Spring 2020

Nanoleaf's Smart Learning Series is a suite of accessories that the company claims reacts to each other using various sensors and algorithms to learn from your preferences and needs. While specifics are scarce at the moment, potential accessories in the line include a smart light switch, light bulbs, buttons, and what looks to be a motion sensor. All of these accessories seem to be standards within the smart home world, but Nanoleaf is positioning its latest technology as being the "anti-smart bulb" as they feel that current methods are not truly smart. Lutron Caseta Wireless Motion Sensor - Available Febuary 2020

The Caseta Wireless line from Lutron is one of our favorite lighting accessories thanks to its rock-solid reliability and lighting quick response times. We love the system so much, that we wished that the company branched out to other product categories, which just so happens to be what Lutron announced at this year's CES. As its name suggests, Lutron's Caseta Wireless Smart Motion Sensor acts as a hands-free way to toggle on and off our lights based on activity within a room. Lutron states that their sensor is up to 3 times faster than competing sensors, and can pick up motion up to 60 feet away. The best part though? this motion sensor also works with the company's HomeKit enabled Serena window shades. Eve Energy Smart Plug - Available February 4th, 2020

Eve has been one of Apple's oldest HomeKit partners, with the company's original Eve Energy smart plug being one of the first such device for the platform. While the original Eve Energy can still perform all of the same functions as newer smart plugs, the company's first entry was rather bulky, preventing it from being used in scenarios with another device plugged into the same outlet. Eve is correcting this design flaw with its newest Eve Energy smart plug. The new compact Eve Energy still sports the classic all-white plastic design and uses a local Bluetooth only connection to your HomeKit hub. The updated model also includes energy monitoring within the Eve for HomeKit app. Eve Water Guard - Available February 11, 2020

As it's name implies, the Eve Water Guard monitors any area that you place it in for potential leaks. The Water Guard works using a 6 and a half foot wire sensor cable that is placed on the surface around potential hot spots such as water heater. This allows the actual brains of the unit to sit far away from liquid, and is plugged into a standard electrical outlet. If water is detected by the cable, a notification will be sent from either the Eve for HomeKit app, or the Home app installed on your phone. If that wasn't enough, the Water Guard also includes a powerful 100 decibel siren and indicator light to ensure that you are always aware even without your phone. Eve Cam - Available April 2020

Seeing that Eve is one of the most recognizable HomeKit accessory manufacturers, it was only a matter of time until they jumped into the world of security cameras. The Eve Cam, coming this April, continues the company's focus on providing privacy-centric connected accessories. The Eve Cam is the first HomeKit camera built explicitly for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature in mind. This allows the camera to work without any cloud servers being involved, as video comes in locally through your HomeKit hub. Eve also touts that the camera does not require any kind of account or registration at all, and your video never touches the cloud in any way. LIFX Candle White - Available Spring 2020

LIFX's recently released color candelabra style bulb was their first bulb in the smaller form factor that is usually found in ceiling fans and chandeliers. However, even though it was its first candelabra size bulb, it featured a unique candlelight effect through its "Polychrome technology". Polychrome technology splits the LEDs inside of the bulb into separate zones, offering a way to display multiple colors at a time. With its newly unveiled white version of the bulb, the company is using the same tech although this time it will glow between different shades of white. LIFX Filament - Available Spring 2020

LIFX has jumped on the filament style light bulb craze with its latest white light bulb. The faux filament bulb is completely dimmable, but only provides one color temperature which is a warm white at 2700K. While LIFX has only shown off one particular style of filament bulb, they do say that other shapes are in the works. The filament bulb will retail for $30 when they hit stores in the spring. LIFX Z-TV 360 and Z Gamer Light Strips - Available Spring 2020

Along with filament style LED bulbs, bias lighting seems to have hit the mainstream market, so naturally, LIFX wants to provide their take on the category. LIFX has introduced two light strip kits, both of which are designed to attach directly to the back of your screens. The LIFX Z-TV 360 and Z-Gamer Light Strips look like your typical strip light, but these have a clever touch that should make them much simpler to install. Instead of fumbling with cutting strips down to length and purchasing third party connectors that may or may not work, LIFX's strips are pre-cut to TV sizes and come with neat corner pieces that make 90 degree angles much cleaner. LIFX Switch - Available Spring 2020

Everyone that has followed LIFX has pretty much known that the company would eventually make its way into the connected light switch market at some point. So it is of no surprise that the LIFX Switch was announced as coming soon at CES this year. Instead of replacing a single switch like most options on the market, the company's first offering is designed to replace the larger 4-gang switch boxes in your wall. Since it is replacing 4 switches, the price is a little steep, coming in at $120 later this year. Sony 8K Televisions - Availability TBD

Sony's latest high-end OLED televisions crank things up to the glory that is known as 8K. Even more impressive though, is that Sony is making OLED available in a smaller size, all the way down to 48 inches, which for some reason seems to be one of the hardest things to do for TV manufacturers. As good as the visuals can be on these sets, the star of the show for us is HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support. This enables possibilities such as telling Siri to turn up the volume or to change the channel with just a shout to a HomePod or an iOS device. LG 8K Televisions - Availability TBD

Not to be outdone by Sony, LG has also announced its new lineup of 8K capable televisions. LG's offerings include OLED panels that go all the way up to a massive 88 inches wide, and of course support HomeKit, allowing them to work within your scenes and automations. Along with HomeKit controls, these TV's support AirPlay 2, enabling them to work in tandem with other speakers in your home. This makes creating a surround sound setup as easy as a few taps in Control Center, putting every one of your AirPlay 2 speakers in sync. Bosch Smart Home Accessories - Availability TBD