It's looking like it's going to be an amazing year for Switch gamers in 2022 since there are so many awesome Nintendo Switch games on the horizon. Whether you're a huge fan of Pokémon, Zelda, Metroid, Mario, or Kirby there's something for everyone. Here are all of the exclusive Switch games coming out this upcoming year. With any luck, there won't be any delays.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Feb 28

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not your typical Pokémon RPG. While there is definitely still the core idea of battling and capturing monsters, this game takes place in ancient Sinnoh, the same region as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here, players will be tasked with creating the first-ever Pokédex and exploring the feudal-era region. We already know that at some point players can fly using a special Hisuan Braviary and even ride a Wyrdeer, a Hisuian region evolution to Stantler. Additionally, wild Pokémon can become enraged and charge you while more timid species might run away scared at your approach. This is going to make for some more strategic catching tactics. What's more, the game doesn't take you into a separate battle scene whenever you interact with a Pokémon. Instead, you'll track, fight, and capture Pokémon directly in the overworld. There are bound to be several surprises in store and we can't wait to see just what exactly this adventure holds.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Spring 2022

We don't know a whole lot about Kirby and the Forgotten Land just yet, but it seems as though our favorite pink puffball finds himself washed ashore on a beach only to find a land in ruins. Vines grow high up skyscrapers and its seems like whoever lived here once is inexplicably gone. He'll need to platform his way around the various locations, collecting items and completing tasks. As always, his copying techniques will help him defeat enemies and solve puzzles along the way. It really looks like this adventure is going to be more like Super Mario Odyssey than previous Kirby Switch titles and we can't wait to experience it ourselves.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Spring 2022

Nintendo is remaking these classic games and releasing them in one package. For anyone unfamiliar with the original strategic games, you might find yourself interested if you're a fan of Fire Emblem Three Houses. That's because players command a small army and must determine what moves and attacks to make in order to win. You'll have units on the ground, in the water, and in the air to think about. There's even a versus mode so you can test your tactical strategies against friends. Up to four players can play against each other, so there's plenty of fun to share.

Splatoon 3 TBA

Yes, that's right Splatoon 3 is slated to come out sometime this year. What makes this series so unique is that it's a shooter, but instead of aiming at your opponents the goal is for each team to cover the playing area in the most ink. So, you use silly weapons and rollers attempting to cover the ground in a literal turf war. The sequel takes players to a new location called the Splatlands and includes new Octolings and Inklings to play as. You can engage in 4v4 turf wars as mentioned previously or can play the game's story mode and go up against the evil Octarian army.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope March 24

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is one of those whacky combinations of franchises that doesn't seem like it will work but then pulls it off brilliantly. Mario, Peach, Luigi, and other friends from the Mushroom Kingdom team up with their silly Rabbid counterparts in strategic battles. Each character has their own skills and weapon types that make them better in some areas and worse in others, so you have to think critically about where to place them. This sequel gives you nine characters in the roster as you explore a galaxy filled with new locations and bosses. It's up to you to save the Sparks and acquire their special powers to make you even stronger going forward.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 TBA

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BotW) is not only one of the very best Nintendo Switch games but is one of the very best games ever made. It won the Game of the Year at the 2017 Game Awards along with a host of other accolades for its impressive physics mechanics, open-world exploration, and puzzle-solving. To this day, people are still finding new things they can do in the game. We know that a Breath of the Wild sequel is coming, and although Nintendo isn't willing to tell us the name just yet, we know that it continues off where BotW left off. We've already learned a lot from the videos Nintendo has released. For instance, Zelda and Link go exploring in some underground cavern only to find some emaciated figure on an altar. It comes to life and seems to send Zelda off into an abyss while Link's hand gets transformed by some green force. Now with this altered hand, Link acquires new skills like the ability to control metal or to even go through walls. We also see him falling to floating islands and traveling through the sky with his glider. It all looks so challenging and we can't wait to play it.

Bayonetta 3 TBA

The third installation in the Bayonetta series was teased back in 2019 and it was only recently that we finally got to see a trailer for the upcoming game. Bayonetta 3 continues the popular hack and slash gameplay following the fabulous witch Bayonetta herself. In the latest trailer, we get to see Bayonetta wearing long braids similar to the style she wore them in as a child. Whether this game partially takes place before the events of Bayonetta 1 and 2 is currently unknown, but we're excited to jump into the fray all the same.

Metroid Prime 4 Unknown

As long as Bayonetta fans have waited, Metroid Prime 4 fans have waited even longer. That's because Prime 3: Corruption released way back in 2007 on the Wii and therefore it has been over 14 years that fans have waited for the next entry in the series. Nintendo had started to make this game but then completely scrubbed their work in 2019 and put Retro Studios in charge of the game. While the delay was upsetting, it meant that the company that had made the original Prime games was back in charge of the next entry. We don't know if the game will be releasing this year or within the next few years. However, it's likely Metroid Prime 4 will continue the story where the last one left off. Last we saw Samus Aran, she was attempting to stop the spread of Phazon, a harmful substance that corrupts people and whole planets. She's had a few fast-paced showdowns with Dark Samus and with any luck has finally beaten it. But who knows for sure. With so much positive attention after the success of Metroid Dread, we can't wait to see what's in store for Samus' next adventure.