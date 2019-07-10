The Nintendo Switch Lite is Nintendo's newest version of their latest machine, offering the user a more compact handheld-style Switch experience for a significantly lower price. If you're going to buy one, then you should consider all the different color and style options available to you so that you can get the device with your preferred look. Here are all the different Nintendo Switch Lite color options that exist so far.
Standard style: Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray)
The gray version of the Nintendo Switch Lite gives the device a sleek, yet muted aesthetic that's perfect for people who want something that looks good without it being flashy, too.
Bright and shiny: Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow)
The yellow version of the Nintendo Switch Lite is bright and striking, and it gives off a look that people who want to show off their Switch Lite will love. It's also the closest thing there is to a Pikachu Switch Lite.
Color of the sea: Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise)
The turquoise version of the Nintendo Switch Lite gives the system a vibrant sea-colored look that looks awesome and quite unique. If you want your Switch to have a "special" look, this is the color for you.
Pokemon special edition: Nintendo Switch Lite (Zacian and Zamazenta Edition)
The Zacian and Zamazenta Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite features a silver color as well as blue and red buttons, and the back of the device has exclusive artwork of the Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta.
Choose wisely
Ultimately, every one of these colors and styles looks great, and your Nintendo Switch Lite will look fantastic no matter which one you opt for. However, if I had to choose one personally, I would go with the gray version as I prefer my gaming devices to look neutral, muted, and sleek instead of flashy, vibrant, and ornate.
If you are looking for something more flashy, I'd go for the 'Pikachu' yellow version. As time goes on, I'm sure there'll be more options on the horizon.
