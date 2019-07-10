The Nintendo Switch Lite is Nintendo's newest version of their latest machine, offering the user a more compact handheld-style Switch experience for a significantly lower price. If you're going to buy one, then you should consider all the different color and style options available to you so that you can get the device with your preferred look. Here are all the different Nintendo Switch Lite color options that exist so far.

Choose wisely

Ultimately, every one of these colors and styles looks great, and your Nintendo Switch Lite will look fantastic no matter which one you opt for. However, if I had to choose one personally, I would go with the gray version as I prefer my gaming devices to look neutral, muted, and sleek instead of flashy, vibrant, and ornate.

If you are looking for something more flashy, I'd go for the 'Pikachu' yellow version. As time goes on, I'm sure there'll be more options on the horizon.

