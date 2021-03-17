Pretty soon, trainers will be traveling to the Lental region in New Pokémon Snap to take pictures of 200 different Pokémon. Considering that there are now over 800 'mons out there from all the Pokémon games, we were mighty curious to learn which ones had made it into the game. Since no official info has been given, we've spent some time scouring videos, promo shots, and stills to see just who's in the game. Here's what we found.
Every confirmed Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap
These are all of the Pokémon we've been able to identify at this time, but we'll add more as they're discovered. This list is in alphabetical order.
- Aipom
- Alomola
- Beautifly
- Bellossom
- Bidoof
- Blastoise
- Bouffalant
- Bulbasaur
- Caterpie
- Celebi
- ChinChou
- Crabrawler
- Cradily
- Deerling
- Dodrio
- Drifblim
- Ducklett
- Eevee
- Emolga
- Espeon
- Exeggutor
- Fearow
- Finneon
- Flygon
- Frillish
- Grookey
- Heliolisk
- Heracross
- Hippowdon
- Hoothoot
- Inkay
- Kangaskhan
- Lapras
- Liepard
- Lumineon
- Luvdisc
- Lycanroc
- Machamp
- Madibuzz
- Magikarp
- Mantine
- Meganium
- Metapod
- Minior
- Murkrow
- Pancham
- Pelipper
- Pichu
- Pidgeot
- Pikachu
- Pikipek
- Pinsir
- Primarina
- Purrloin
- Pyukumuku
- Quagsire
- Raichu
- Sandyghast
- Sawsbuck
- Scorbunny
- Sharpedo
- Slaking
- Sobble
- Squirtle
- Starly
- Stoutland
- Stunfisk
- Sudowoodo
- Swanna
- Taillow
- Torchic
- Torterra
- Toucannon
- Trapinch
- Tympole
- Tyranitar
- Unfezant
- Vaporeon
- Venesaur
- Vivillon
- Wailord
- Wingull
- Wurmple
- Zangoose
Will more Pokémon be added in with DLC?
So far, neither Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, nor Bandai Namco have mentioned DLC for New Pokémon Snap; however, it wouldn't be out of the question. We'll keep our eyes out and will update this section if we learn more.
All Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap
Taking sweet pictures of our favorite Pokémon sounds like a blast, and we can't wait to see just who's out there. We'll update this list regularly until we have all 200 Pokémon on it, so check back again.
