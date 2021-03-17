Pretty soon, trainers will be traveling to the Lental region in New Pokémon Snap to take pictures of 200 different Pokémon. Considering that there are now over 800 'mons out there from all the Pokémon games , we were mighty curious to learn which ones had made it into the game. Since no official info has been given, we've spent some time scouring videos, promo shots, and stills to see just who's in the game. Here's what we found.

Explore the Lental Region as you ride along a cart and take pictures of 200 different Pokémon. As you level up, more creatures will appear and will be more likely to strike different poses. If you snap an excellent pic, you can share it with others online.

Every confirmed Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap

These are all of the Pokémon we've been able to identify at this time, but we'll add more as they're discovered. This list is in alphabetical order.

Aipom

Alomola

Beautifly

Bellossom

Bidoof

Blastoise

Bouffalant

Bulbasaur

Caterpie

Celebi

ChinChou

Crabrawler

Cradily

Deerling

Dodrio

Drifblim

Ducklett

Eevee

Emolga

Espeon

Exeggutor

Fearow

Finneon

Flygon

Frillish

Grookey

Heliolisk

Heracross

Hippowdon

Hoothoot

Inkay

Kangaskhan

Lapras

Liepard

Lumineon

Luvdisc

Lycanroc

Machamp

Madibuzz

Magikarp

Mantine

Meganium

Metapod

Minior

Murkrow

Pancham

Pelipper

Pichu

Pidgeot

Pikachu

Pikipek

Pinsir

Primarina

Purrloin

Pyukumuku

Quagsire

Raichu

Sandyghast

Sawsbuck

Scorbunny

Sharpedo

Slaking

Sobble

Squirtle

Starly

Stoutland

Stunfisk

Sudowoodo

Swanna

Taillow

Torchic

Torterra

Toucannon

Trapinch

Tympole

Tyranitar

Unfezant

Vaporeon

Venesaur

Vivillon

Wailord

Wingull

Wurmple

Zangoose

Will more Pokémon be added in with DLC?

So far, neither Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, nor Bandai Namco have mentioned DLC for New Pokémon Snap; however, it wouldn't be out of the question. We'll keep our eyes out and will update this section if we learn more.

Taking sweet pictures of our favorite Pokémon sounds like a blast, and we can't wait to see just who's out there. We'll update this list regularly until we have all 200 Pokémon on it, so check back again.