Dec. 15, 2020

A new Indie World presentation is coming on December 15, 2020. It'll begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Oct. 28, 2020

In what seems to be Nintendo's new modus operandi, the Japanese gaming company released another surprise Nintendo Direct Mini showcase this morning. Some exciting announcements were made including a demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and the release of Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version.

Sept. 17, 2020

The next Nintendo Direct Mini will take place on September 17, featuring information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from third-party publishing partners.

Sept. 3, 2020

In yet another surprise showcase, Nintendo released the Super Mario Bros. Direct, celebrating 35 years of the Mario Bros. franchise. During the direct, several games were announced for the Switch including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Super Mario Bros. 35, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Aug. 26, 2020

A Nintendo Direct mini was suddenly announced and posted on August 26. A few different smaller titles were announced, such as Kingdoms Hearts: Melody of Memory.

Aug. 18, 2020

Nintendo is holding an Indie World presentation on August 18 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. It will be about 20 minutes long, focusing on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

July 20, 2020

Nintendo is holding a new Nintendo Direct mini on July 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET. It's going to feature updates on some previously announced games from Nintendo's development partners.

March 26, 2020

This was technically a Nintendo Direct Mini, which suprised us unexpectedly on March 26, 2020. The video revealed several new games, remasters, and ports coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020. These titles included Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Bioshock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, and more.

The next Direct has been announced and is scheduled for February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT. This Direct is going to be all about Animal Crossing and will run for about 25 minutes.

Jan. 16, 2020

On January 16, a new Smash Direct was held, showing that Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses was joining the ever-growing fray.

Jan. 9, 2020

A Pokémon Direct has been announced and is being held on January 9, 2020. The presentation will go live at 6:30 a.m P.T, or 9:30 a.m E.T. It will be roughly 20 minutes long, the usual length of a Direct. Naturally, it'll be all about Pokémon.

Dec. 10, 2019

A new Indie World showcase is being held on December 10, 2019. We don't know what games will be shown but we do know the event will be about 20 minutes long. It will go live at 10 a.m. PDT, or 1 p.m. EDT. Indie World presentations focus on upcoming indie games making their way to the Nintendo Switch.

Sept. 4, 2019

Another Nintendo Direct is coming on September 4, 2019. This is going to be a longer Direct than normal, lasting around 40 minutes. Nintendo has stated that it will focus on Switch games of 2019 including Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword and Shield. The video will air 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. As usual, we'll be here to cover any big news the company reveals.

Aug. 19, 2019

In the morning of August 19, 2019 Nintendo will be holding a new Indie World presentation. Tune in at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET for a 20-minute show all about new indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Check out the livestream when it goes live right here.

June 5, 2019

On the morning of June 5, 2019 Nintendo will have its next video presentation. You can follow along live at 9AM Eastern.

This 15-minute presentation will reveal new information about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield - the Gen 8 Pokémon games headed to the Nintendo Switch. We've got plenty of questions we want answered. When will the games release? What will the legendary Pokémon look like? What are the starters' secondary types? We may or may not get these answers, but either way we're excited for any new information we can get.

May 15, 2019

Nintendo's next video presentation will take place May 15, 2019. You can follow along live at 6PM Eastern.

The presentation focuses on the new Super Mario Maker 2 game for Nintendo Switch and will last roughly 15 minutes. There are plenty of things fans want to learn about the new sandbox game. What amiibo will work with Super Mario Maker 2? What mechanics and editing options have been added since the last game in the series? With any luck, we'll get some answers. Either way, we're excited to hear what Nintendo has to say.

March 20, 2019

Nintendo wants to take the oppportunity during GDC week to talk about the Nindie scene. The company has announced a new Nindies Showcase broadcast for March 20.

The show will be all about new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. There will be 30 minutes of new video game talk from 12PM Eastern. There's no telling what to expect from a showcase featuring such a diverse cast of developers, so we'll opt not to expend our energy on speculatory matters. You can tune into the live stream at Nintendo's site once the calender rolls over.

Feb. 27, 2019

Surprise! What we have next technically isn't a Nintendo Direct, but a Pokémon Direct, but considering Nintendo is part owner of the Pokemon franchise we'd say there's reason for us Switch gamers to take notice.

We didn't get much time to play the guessing game as the Direct will take place on February 27. It's a 7-minute presentation that runs from 6AM Pacific, or 9AM Eastern. That's pretty early, but you know we'll be up for it.

The only question that remains: what's the big announcement? We know that a new mainline Pokémon game is in the works and that it was originally set to launch later this year. Our hope is that we'll be getting more details on what that will look like.

Elsehwere, we could hear about new stuff in Pokémon GO, something new about the Detective Pikachu movie, and maybe even get some content updates for the Pokémon: Let's Go games. It could be something brand new entirely.

With just seven minutes to talk about it, we won't hold our breath for too much, but we're certainly interested in whatever it is The Pokémon Company has in store for us. Look for the details to hit iMore when they're made available tomorrow.

Feb. 13, 2019

Tune in 2/13 at 2pm PT for a Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles, including new details on #FireEmblem Three Houses!https://t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/dExyWiigBr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 12, 2019

Nintendo is ready to dazzle us with yet another series of announcements. The next Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for February 13, 2019, and you can follow along live at 5PM Eastern.

Expect to carve out about 35 minutes out of your day to check it out. Nintendo even dropped a hint of what they'd be talking about. New information on some of the company's upcoming Switch titles will be on tap, including new details about Fire Emblem Three Houses.

Can't make it? We'll be updating you with all that's announced, so feel free to circle back to iMore for all the juicy details after it concludes. For those able to watch, you'll want to be at Nintendo's website once the time comes.

Oct. 30, 2018

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation that will air on Thursday, November 1 at 10AM Eastern (that's 7AM Pacific, folks). And we don't have to wonder and guess about what's in store, either: Nintendo has already confirmed that this Direct — which runs about 40 minutes long — will be entirely focused on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and that it'll be the final such presentation before the game's launch.

Nintendo wasn't particularly revealing about what, exactly, the Direct would cover, but considering we've already been drip-fed a ton of information to date, we can take a pretty safe guess. For one, we know that the final roster hasn't been set, so we expect to hear about a few more characters Nintendo has up its sleeve.

One character we've been waiting to hear about is Waluigi, who has been the prime subject of many-a fan protests over the past several months. Passionate fans have taken to social media practically begging Nintendo to put the beloved character in the game, including several cosplay gatherings in support of his appearance.

Nintendo has previously acknowledged the fan cry for Waluigi, but the company still hasn't confirmed much. We haven't even gotten as much as a tease or a hint about his status either way, so folks will certainly be throwing one last prayer into the skies ahead of the presentation.

We're also waiting to hear more about a mystery mode that was revealed in the main menu during one of the previous Nintendo Direct presentations. Internet sleuths eventually uncovered the mode's name as "Spirits." Some speculate it is a new single-player campaign for the game, but without much information to go on it's anyone's guess.

Be sure to wake up bright and early on November 1 to learn about all that's new, and then stay a while after for a special Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation where we'll see more gameplay of Super Smash Bros., Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, Pokémon Let's Go!, and more. You can follow along on Youtube, Twitch, or Nintendo's own website.

Sept. 13, 2018

Well, the newest Nintendo Direct was worth the delays. There were lots of things revealed and new information about all sorts of other stuff. Let's jump into the run down!

Games!

Luigi's Mansion 3 – Coming 2019

Mega Man 11 – Coming October 2

Capcom Beat em up bundle – Coming September 18

New Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe – Coming January 11, 2019

Katamari Damacy Reroll – Coming Winter 2018

Town – Coming 2019

Cities Skylines Switch Edition – Available now

Daemon X Machina – Coming 2019

Yoshi's Crafted World – Coming Spring 2019

Carcassonne – Coming December 2018

Lord of the Rings: Living Card Game – Coming April 2019

Pandemic – Coming March 2019

Civilization VI – Coming November 16

Starlink Battle for Atlas – Coming October 16

The World Ends With You: Final Remix – Coming October 12

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna The Golden Country – Coming September 21

Warframe – Coming November 20

Just Dance 2019 – Coming October 23

FIFA 10 – Coming September 28

NBA 2K19 – Available Now

NBA 2k Playgrounds 2 – Coming Fall

LEGO: DC Super-Villians – Coming October 16

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – Coming 2019

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – Available Now

World Of Final Fantasy Maxima – Coming November 6

Chokobo's Mystery Dungeoun EveryBuddy – Coming this Winter

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Coming 2019

Final Fantasy VII – Coming 2019

Final Fantasy IX – Coming 2019

Final Fantasy X X2 – Coming 2019

Hardware!

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate hardware bundle – Coming November 2

Wireless NES style controller for use with Switch online NES games – Coming September 18

Software Updates!

Splatoon 2 - Version 4 - Update - Coming Soon

Mario Tennis Aces – Update - Coming September 19

Sept. 12, 2018

Game on!

The new Nintendo Direct was postponed last week due to the devastating earthquake in Japan. However, we now have a new date to look forward to. Nintendo announced via Twitter that the newest Nintendo Direct has been rescheduled. If you want to get in on the action and find out about the awesome new games making their way to the Nintendo Switch, you can tune in on September 13 at 3PM PT and 6PM ET.

The Nintendo Direct initially scheduled for 9/6 will now debut this Thursday, 9/13, at 3pm PT. The broadcast will last approximately 35 minutes, and will feature information about upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles.https://t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/rwQXYOCIzu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2018

September 6, 2018

It turns out that we will unfortunately not be getting a Nintendo Direct today. Due to the large earthquake in Japan, Nintendo has chosen to postpone the presentation. As of now, they have not announced to new date but we will make sure to keep you posted and let you know as soon as a new date is announced.

Sept. 5, 2018

Thanks to a tweet from the Nintendo of America Twitter account we now know that the next Nintendo Direct will be coming on September 6 at 3PT. Tune in tomorrow to take in about 35 minutes of upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch!

Tune in 9/6 at 3pm PT for a new Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles!https://t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/WVMdZYeGFv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2018

Aug. 8, 2018: All about that Smash, Bros!

This installment of Nintendo Direct was all about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and included a few fresh announcements. If you missed the presentation, here is everything you need to know!

Simon and Richter Belmont announced as new playable characters

Alucard announced as boss character

Dracula's Castle announced as a new stage

Pokemon Stadium announced as a new stage

Garden of Hope announced as a new stage

Brinstar Depths announced as a new stage

Unova Pokemon League announced as a new stage

Magicant announced as a new stage

New Donk City Hall announced as a new stage

Total number of playable stages revealed as 103

Total number of songs revealed as 800

Squad Strike mode announced

Tourney mode announced

Smashdown mode announced

Aug. 6, 2018

The Nintendo Versus Twitter account recently announced that the forthcoming Nintendo Direct will be all about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You had better pick out what kind of popcorn you are going to eat on August 8 because at 7PM PST we're going to get more Smash news than you can shake a stick at!

Tune in 8/8 at 7am PT for a Super #SmashBrosUltimate Direct livestream, featuring new game information delivered by director Masahiro Sakurai! pic.twitter.com/Df3xxTCTGR — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 5, 2018

June 12, 2018

Nintendo had plenty to announce this year at E3! Let's take a look at what Nintendo had for us at the biggest gaming event of the year.

New playable characters for Mario Tennis Aces

Donkey Kong now available in the Arcade Archives

Octopath Traveller demo

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 expansion pass available June 14

Smash Bros. tournament winners announce

Splatoon Octo expansion launch date announced

Super Smash Bros Ultimate launching December 7

Fortnite available on Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Golden Country announced

Daemon Machina announced for the Switch

Mario Party coming to Switch

Overcooked 2 coming in August

Fire Emblem coming to Switch

Killer Queen coming to Switch

Paladins now available on Switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong coming to Switch

Fallout Shelter now available on Switch

March 8, 2018

The first official Nintendo Direct of the year is jammed packed with news of goodies for both DS and Switch.

Kirby Star Allies was released the week after the Direct video, and it was announced that his allies could also be enemy characters, and more friends would be released on March 28th

Okami was announced for release in the summer of 2018

Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido was announced to release on June 8th

Octopath Traveler announced two new characters, jobs within battles, and the release date for July 13th along with a Special Edition version of the game

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes was announced for release later in 2018

Dark Souls Remastered announced a network test for players to try the game before launch, as well as an amiibo being launched with the game on May 25th

Gold coins can be used to help pay for games on the eShop

Mario Tennis Aces is set to launch June 22nd, with new modes to play, different shots, and a pre-launch tournament that will be set on

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker was announced for release on July 13th

Undertale was announced to release on the Switch with no date

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was announced for release on July 10th

Little Nightmares was announced for release on May 18th

South Park: The Fractured But Whole was announced to release on April 24th, along with Danger Deck DLC Pack one and From Dusk Til Casa Bonita DLC Pack two released with the game and another DLC Pack, Bring the Crunch, will release later in the year

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition was announced for release on May 18th

ARMS US and Canada Online Open was announced to start March 8th through the 18th, where the top eight players would then move onto the finals on March 31st.

ARMS announced a three-day "testpunch" for people to try out ARMS for free

Splatoon 2 announced an update to Version 3.0 later in April as well as the Octo Expansion DLC that launches in the Summer of 2018

Super Smash Bros. was announced for release in 2018. The trailer didn't release a whole lot about this version of the game, but it looks pretty darn awesome.

Jan. 11, 2018

This Nintendo Direct isn't a full video like we're used to, but just a small update to keep us in the know with all the new things happening with Nintendo and the Switch. This quick update was all about Nintendo Switch, including all of the games announced to release in 2018.

The World Ends With You, originally for the Nintendo DS, was revamped and announced for release in 2018

For Pokken Tournament DX. Aegislash and other new Pokemon were announced in the new Battle Pack DLC for the game, Wave One was available on January 31st and Wave Two was available on March 23rd

Kirby Star Allies was announced for release on March 16th

Dragon Quest Builders demo launched on January 11th

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition was announced for release in the spring of 2018

Mario Tennis Aces was announced for release in the spring of 2018, with an all new Story Mode

YS VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA was announced for release in the summer of 2018

Super Mario Odyssey got a free update, including Balloon World for after you beat the game and new filters for Snapshot mode, announced for release in February

SNK Heroines was announced for release in the summer of 2018

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle announced Donkey Kong joining the ranks this spring

Pay Day 2 announced an update with CrimeNet and JOY, a new heister, releasing February 27th

Fe was announced for release on February 16th, and Celeste was announced for release on January 25th

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was announced for release on May 4th

Dark Souls Remastered was announced for release on May 25th

April 12, 2017

In April of last year, we witnessed one of the first Nintendo Directs that had information about the Nintendo Switch as well as amiibos. There were game announcements and advancements announced last April, and it was only the start of the improvements we would see for the Nintendo Switch.

Three new Link amiibo that were from the older Zelda games.

ARMS was announced for release on June 16th, this included the new Neon Yellow Joy-Con and strap that followed the release.

New battery pack attachment for more extended use

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe updated with new tracks, battle modes, and characters, launched April 28th

New online modes between Race and Battle mode in Mario Kart, as well as personal online tournaments

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers announced for release on May 26th, ten years since the original game

Play in the new HD graphic style or old pixel art style, play as old characters or the two new ones, Evil Ryu and Violent Ken

Ultra Street Fighter has online or multiplayer modes, and even a first-person mode, and you can also play co-op with another friend

Minecraft was announced for release on the Switch on May 11th, with both creative mode and survival mode

Gather up to eight friends to play with you, and you can get the Super Mario texture pack on the same release date

Arcade games were coming to the Switch as soon as April 13th

Sonic Forces was announced for release in the holiday season of 2017

Sonic Mania was announced for release in the summer of 2017, including new and old stages with all of your favorite characters

Project Mekuru was announced for release in the summer of 2017

Fate/ Extella was announced for release on July 25th

Disgaea 5 was announced for release on May 23rd

Puyo Puyo Tetris was announced for a demo on the day of the Direct

Monopoly was announced for release in the fall of 2017

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition was announced for release in 2017

Sina Mora EX and Battle Chasers: Nightwar were announced for release in the summer of 2017

Pay Day 2 was announced for release in 2017

Namco Museum, home of classic arcade style games, was announced for release in the summer of 2017

Purchase of a stand-alone Nintendo Switch Dock was announced for May 19th

The official trailer and information for Splatoon 2 was released, as well as official gameplay

Splatoon 2 was announced for release on July 21st, along with Splatoon 2 amiibo

Sept. 13, 2017

This is the second Nintendo Direct to include information on the Nintendo Switch, including game releases and amiibo. There was far less to announce this time around since it wasn't a few mere months since the release of the Switch.