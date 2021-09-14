What you need to know
- Apple hosted its "California Streaming" event today.
- The company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
- It killed the previous generations of the iPad mini and iPad as well as the iPhone 12 Pro models.
Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad. It was a packed event with a number of new announcements and features across its hardware, software, and services including Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+.
However, with every Apple event, we must also say goodbye to some things that have existed or that we hoped would exist today.
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR
When Apple announced the iPhone 13, it revealed that the iPhone mini would, in fact, live into the iPhone 13 models. However, the iPhone 12 Pro models are not so lucky. When the company showed off its new lineup of iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were nowhere to be found.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, however, will continue to be sold to customers. The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE are also still in the iPhone lineup. The iPhone XR has also been dropped from the lineup
Apple Watch Series 6
The Apple Watch Series 6 also got the axe at the Apple event. With the Apple Watch Series 7, the company has decided to nix the previous generation of Apple Watch. The new lineup of Apple Watches includes the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3.
How the Series 3 continues to live on is a mystery to almost everyone at this point.
iPad mini 5 and iPad 8
When Apple announced the redesigned iPad mini and the 9th generation base model iPad, it also revealed that it was ending the run for the previous generation of each of those devices.
Apple's iPad lineup now includes the 9th generation iPad, redesigned iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
The redesigned Apple Watch
While this never actually existed, a number of prominent Apple leakers bet the farm on a major redesign for the Apple Watch that would come with the Apple Watch Series 7. Mark Gurman, Ming-Chi Kuo, and Jon Prosser all seemed in agreement that the Series 7 would feature a flat design that is similar to the design introduced on the iPad Pro and iPhone 12.
However, that redesign did not show up today. While the Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger display, it is the same rounded design that we have known and loved since the original Apple Watch.
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments and we might add it!
