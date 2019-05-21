Apple just announced a brand new MacBook Pro for 2019, and we have all the details, specs, facts, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the MacBook Pro 2019.

What's new about the MacBook Pro 2019?

With the MacBook Pro 2019, Apple introduces its first 8-core MacBook Pro, the fastest Mac notebook ever. This is thanks to Intel's 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors.

Meanwhile, on the outside, Apple has slightly tweaked the 2019 MacBook's keyboard, although not enough to warrant it a new generation label. Hopefully, these changes make the keyboards more reliable.

What do these spec bumps actually mean?

The new MacBook Pro 2019 has faster 8th and 9th generation (only in the 15-inch Pro) core processors and deliver a two times faster performance than a standard quad-core MacBook Pro, meaning that whether you're a researcher, an editor, a student, or anything in between, you get the fastest, most efficient MacBook speed possible.

Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster, photographers can edit up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop, and video editors can cut and splice up to 11 simultaneous multi-cam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.

What about the keyboard?

As for the outside of the MacBook: the keyboard has been changed slightly too, but Apple isn't calling it a 4th generation butterfly keyboard quite yet. The company has changed the material used in the butterfly mechanism, hopefully (though let's cross our fingers on that one) eliminating some of the problems seen in the previous generations of this keyboard.