Apple just announced a brand new MacBook Pro for 2019, and we have all the details, specs, facts, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the MacBook Pro 2019.
What's new about the MacBook Pro 2019?
With the MacBook Pro 2019, Apple introduces its first 8-core MacBook Pro, the fastest Mac notebook ever. This is thanks to Intel's 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors.
Meanwhile, on the outside, Apple has slightly tweaked the 2019 MacBook's keyboard, although not enough to warrant it a new generation label. Hopefully, these changes make the keyboards more reliable.
What do these spec bumps actually mean?
The new MacBook Pro 2019 has faster 8th and 9th generation (only in the 15-inch Pro) core processors and deliver a two times faster performance than a standard quad-core MacBook Pro, meaning that whether you're a researcher, an editor, a student, or anything in between, you get the fastest, most efficient MacBook speed possible.
Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster, photographers can edit up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop, and video editors can cut and splice up to 11 simultaneous multi-cam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.
What about the keyboard?
As for the outside of the MacBook: the keyboard has been changed slightly too, but Apple isn't calling it a 4th generation butterfly keyboard quite yet. The company has changed the material used in the butterfly mechanism, hopefully (though let's cross our fingers on that one) eliminating some of the problems seen in the previous generations of this keyboard.
Whether it's college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we're constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro… Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world's best pro notebook and we can't wait to get it into our customer's hands to see what they do next. (Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac Product Marketing)
So does this mean they actually fixed the keyboard?
At this point, it's way too soon to tell. It could be weeks, or even months, before we know if the problems with the butterfly keyboards have been fixed to any meaningful degree.
How much will it cost?
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $1,799, while the 15-inch model, which starts with a six-core 9th-generation Intell processor, starts at $2,399.
When will the new MacBook Pro 2019 be available?
You can customize and order your brand new MacBook Pro 2019 online right now or wait until later this week to grab one in an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Reseller near you.
What do you think?
Are you particularly excited about the new MacBook Pro 2019? Is there a feature or a design you're happy to see come to this latest model? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below.