A new partnership between Apple and Clipper is bringing Express Transit support for the Clipper card in Apple Pay. This means that any Clipper card user will be able to use their Clipper card in the Wallet app with just a tap across all San Francisco Bay Area transit agencies, without the need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or any other peripheral.

For the uninitiated, the Clipper card is a reloadable smart card that can be used to pay for public transit fares in the San Francisco Bay Area. Clipper users are able to access buses, rails, ferries, and even trains across 24 different transit agencies in the Bay Area. This includes the popular BART and Muni systems.

Express Transit is a feature in the Wallet app that allows users to simply tap to pay. There is no need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or even a double-click on Apple Watch — just tap and go. It's super easy and quick, which is what you need when commuting.

However, while this partnership has officially been announced, it's not clear when this will start. You can sign up for an email alert once it's ready to go.