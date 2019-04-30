Every iPhone and Mac come with a one year warranty that includes Apple Support and hardware repairs that aren't due to accidental damage. What a lot of people forget, however, is that you can actually double this warranty to two years by simply paying for your new iPhone or Mac with certain credit cards. A number of credit card companies like American Express, Chase, and Capital One provide extended warranties for Apple products if you pay for the entire product with the card.

Something to make sure you do keep on hand in case you need to use your extended warranty is your receipt from your original purchase, the warranty card or document, and the credit card statement that shows you made the purchase with that card. We've assembled the cards that will extend your iPhone or Mac's warranty by a whole year and also happen to have great rewards and solid introductory offers. If you're planning on buying a new iPhone or Mac, consider paying with one of these!