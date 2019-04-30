Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Every iPhone and Mac come with a one year warranty that includes Apple Support and hardware repairs that aren't due to accidental damage. What a lot of people forget, however, is that you can actually double this warranty to two years by simply paying for your new iPhone or Mac with certain credit cards. A number of credit card companies like American Express, Chase, and Capital One provide extended warranties for Apple products if you pay for the entire product with the card.
Something to make sure you do keep on hand in case you need to use your extended warranty is your receipt from your original purchase, the warranty card or document, and the credit card statement that shows you made the purchase with that card. We've assembled the cards that will extend your iPhone or Mac's warranty by a whole year and also happen to have great rewards and solid introductory offers. If you're planning on buying a new iPhone or Mac, consider paying with one of these!
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Travel protection
When it comes to travel cards, it's hard to beat this signup bonus. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Always get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. There are absolutely no blackout dates or travel restrictions for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Travel fancy
Get into all the airport lounges with this card, with a signup bonus that's just as fancy. Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new American Express Platinum Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked with airlines or with American Express Travel, as well as prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. You also get a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
Capital One® Venture Rewards® Credit Card: A worthy adversary
This one does give the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card a run for its money. Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. You can also earn 10X miles on hotels when booked and paid through hotels.com/venture through January 2020 and receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. The Capital One Venture card also features no blackout dates for any airlines or hotel.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: Everyday protection
This card gets you 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S gas stations and select U.S. department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There's no annual fee and unlike Apple Card, you'll earn a valuable welcome bonus to the tune of a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months.
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: For the foodies
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is card built for your inner foodie and your nightlife, with an insane cash back bonus to start you off. New cardholders earn a one-time $500 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. After that, you'll earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% cash back at grocery stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
For those looking a card that earns you great rewards on the purchases you have to make week in and week out, like food and gas, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best out there, and also treats new members to a solid signup bonus. New cardholders will earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months. After that, you'll earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, 1% Cash Back on all other purchases.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Twice the cash
Earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After the first year, earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (variable APR of 17.24-25.99% after that). No annual fee.
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Simple cash back
Earning cash back doesn't get easier than it is with the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card. You'll earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase you make and no annual fee is required. We also love that it includes a $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months. Put off paying for that iPhone purchase with 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; then 16.24% to 26.24% (variable).
No matter which card you chose, you're set to gain another year of coverage for your new iPhone or Mac. Pair that with a welcome bonus, 0% APR, and rewards, and you're set to receive a ton of value for purchasing your new Apple product with one of these credit cards.
