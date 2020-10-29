Fuel company ExxonMobil is bringing App Clips and Apple Pay to more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil fuel stations across the United States, making paying easier than ever. The new payment method will require users to have iOS 14 or later installed, however.

Drivers will simply scan a QR code located on the fuel pump and then pay via an App Clip version of the ExxonMobil app according to Digital Transactions and Apple Insider reports. Those who already have the full app installed will see the app launch instead of the App Clip.