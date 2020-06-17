Facebook has announced that it's making some big changes to the way it handles politics on its platform, including a feature that will let U.S. voters turn off political ads.

It's all part of what Facebook calls "The largest voting information effort in US history." In an announcement overnight, Facebook stated:

Facebook was built to empower people by giving them a voice and voting is one of the most powerful ways to make their voice heard. With the US elections less than five months away, today Facebook is launching the largest voting information campaign in American history. We're building a new Voting Information Center that will give millions of people accurate information about voting, while also giving them the tools they need to register and make their voices heard at the ballot box. Our goal is to help register 4 million voters this year using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, and help them get to the polls so they can hold our leaders accountable. This goal is double the estimated 2 million people we helped register in both 2018 and 2016.

Facebook hopes to help 4 million voters register this year through its Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger platforms. To do this, it has built "some of the most advanced systems in the world to combat election interference", of which The Voting Information Center is a part. Information includes links to voter registration, locations of polling places, early voting options, and voting by mail information. This will be put at the top of Instagram and Facebook feeds, where an estimated 160 million US voters will see it.