What you need to know
- Facebook has agreed to purchase popular GIF sharing platform, Giphy.
- The total acquisition is valued at $400 million.
- Giphy is expected to integrate with Instagram primarily while keeping its own branding.
Facebook has pulled out its pocketbook once more, acquiring popular GIF sharing platform Giphy for $400 million, reports said on Friday.
As per Axios who broke the story:
A source close to the situation says that the two companies first began talking prior to the pandemic, although that was more about a partnership than an acquisition.
Giphy is expected to retain its own branding, with its primary integration to come via Facebook's Instagram platform. New York-based Giphy had raised around $150 million in VC funding since its 2013 inception, from firms like Betaworks, Lerer Hippeau, IVP, DFJ Growth, GGV Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Its most recent private valuation was around $600 million.
Facebook has made savvy purchases in the past, buying up Instagram and WhatsApp to bolster its social reach. While GIPHY is nowhere as front-facing as those two platforms, it's a supplementary service that makes these platforms (and others like Twitter) attractive and fun to use.
With even Google buying up Tenor, it became inevitable that another GIF company would be snapped up by a tech giant given enough time, and Facebook is a better fit than most.
Instagram brought in $20 billion for Facebook last year
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: OGIO's PACE 20 Backpack is perfect for your MacBook and more
This medium-sized backpack has nicely padded compartments for your MacBook, iPad, and plenty more. Carry all of your work essentials securely.
Try this fix if your AirPods Pro earbuds are making weird crackling sounds
Some people have been complaining of strange crackling sounds when listening to their AirPods Pro. One solution is to have them swapped out. Another involves tape and compressed air and sounds much more fun.
Leaker says he's seen Apple Glasses. And they're coming next year.
Leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser has poured scorn on previous Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple Glasses won't arrive until 2022. And he says he's even seen them.
Get back on task with these Wunderlist alternatives for iPhone and Mac
Upset Wunderlist is no more? Here are some solutions to get you back on task.