Facebook can't hide its disregard for our privacy behind small businesses

Earlier today, Facebook launched a fresh attack against Apple in the form of a series of full-page newspaper ads. The company's argument is that the new privacy changes in iOS 14 will, while making an impact on Facebook itself, be devastating to small businesses.

Reported by Bloomberg, Facebook has titled the full-page ads with the title, "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere."

Facebook Inc. attacked Apple Inc. in a series of full-page newspaper ads Wednesday, claiming the iPhone maker's anticipated mobile software changes around data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses. The ads, slated to run in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, carry the headline "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere." They home in on upcoming changes to Apple's iOS 14 operating system that will curb the ability of companies like Facebook to gather data about mobile users and ply them with advertising.

The timing of this advertising campaign is not coincidental. Apple's new privacy policies, which require apps on the App Store to disclose what kind of personal data they collect from its users, went live yesterday with the release of iOS 14.3. The privacy labels, which Apple compares to the nutrition labels found on food packaging, has revealed the sheer amount of personal information that the Facebook app collects from its users.

As Noah Evans, an iOS developer, pointed out in a video post on Twitter, Facebook collects an obscene amount of data from you when you use its app on the best iPhones and best iPads.

Facebook has known about these privacy changes since Apple announced them at WWDC in June and even fought to delay the changes, which Apple agreed to back in September when they were originally supposed to go into effect.