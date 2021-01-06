What you need to know
- Facebook today announced a new Pages experience.
- It's rolling out over the coming months.
- The company highlights a new News Feed experience and a new focus on followers over likes.
Facebook is revamping the Pages experience, the company said. The announcement was made today, enhancing the experience for public figures and creators in a way that modernizes the Pages experience to more closely match what Gen Z and younger viewers would be used to on other platforms.
Here's what's new:
- Redesigned layout that's simpler and more intuitive
- Dedicated News Feed to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans
- Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages
- Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access
- Actionable insights and more relevant notifications
- Safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts
One of the major new changes coming is the addition of the News Feed to the Pages experience. Facebook explained that, just like a regular profile "Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans."
Facebook will also be focusing on "following" as the primary way of connecting with Pages. Previously, users could also "like" a page, but that's being phased out with this redesign with the more widely used followers metaphor.
Finally, with this change, Facebook is also rolling out new security tools that'll more easily weed out inappropriate content. The company specifically highlights hate speech, violent content, and sexually inappropriate content as examples.
Facebook says it's rolling out this new Pages experience over the coming months.
