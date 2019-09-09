Updated 4:23 pm PT: Facebook seems to have resolved the issues with outages that popped up today. You can go back to stalking your former high school classmates.

Facebook is down for the count. Multiple users in the U.S. have reported the service is suffering through issues preventing them from accessing the site

When they try to load the service, they are greeted with a warning: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can."

Down Detector has slotted the social network at a "Problems at Facebook" level which notes multiple users are not able to use the site. The issues seem to have started around 2 p.m. PT.