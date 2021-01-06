What you need to know
- Facebook today announced new updates to its content moderation policies in response to violence at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.
- The company also said it would be updating the warning label applied to posts about the election to note Joe Biden's confirmation as the victor.
- It also confirmed that all moderation policies introduced in the lead-up to the election would remain active.
Facebook tonight announced an update to its content moderation policies following a violent insurrection in the U.S. Capitol tonight.
The company said that it had been removing content which either praised the incident, called for armed support, or aimed to incite a repeat either tomorrow or in the coming days. It also acknowledged its removal of Trump's video posted following the event, noting that it "contribute[d] to, rather than diminish[ed], the risk of ongoing violence."
Facebook will also be updating the electoral misinformation labels it introduced last year to read "Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election."
It will be keeping active the other new policies and measures introduced in the lead up to the election and adding new ones including:
- Increasing the requirement of Group admins to review and approve posts before they can go up
- Automatically disabling comments on posts in Groups that start to have a high rate of hate speech or content that incites violence, and
- Using AI to demote content that likely violates our policies.
The company follows social media competitor Twitter which took drastic action including suspending the outgoing President's Twitter account and deleting offending tweets.
AirPods concept imagines reverse MagSafe charging and it needs to happen
Just imagine slapping your AirPods onto the back of your iPhone and having them charge via the magic of magnets.
Personalized ads and user privacy can coexist, Facebook tells businesses
Facebook has told business owners who use its advertising services that Apple's iOS 14 privacy changes will have "hard-hitting implications" on campaigns and that Apple's changes will benefit them and hurt businesses.
The next Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney is this Saturday!
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
Great video editing software for your Mac
You don't need to buy expensive video-editing software to get the job done. Here are some of the hottest video-editing software for Mac on the market today.