In yet another reminder of how fragile our internet ecosystem can be, it appears Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all experiencing outages around the globe. According to Downdetector , the areas experiencing the most trouble are users on the East Coast of the U.S. and Europe.

The Independent reports that WhatsApp users are experiencing issues when trying to send photos, videos, and voice messages. However, text messages seem to be unaffected because they require less bandwidth.

So far, the reason for the outage is unknown, but Facebook has confirmed the outages to Mashable with this statement from a Facebook spokesperson,