The idea of a Facebook-lead cryptocurrency raised a lot of eyebrows when it was first announced in June, though support from a laundry list of well-established companies gave it a feeling of legitimacy it would have otherwise lacked. However, that initial support is quickly starting to fade away.

On October 4, PayPal announced that it was leaving Facebook's Libra Association to focus on its own business ventures. Now, reports from The Verge, Financial Times and Bloomberg reveal that Visa, Mastercard, eBay, and Stripe are also leaving the group.

While Mastercard has yet to offer any comment regarding the news, Visa, eBay, and Stripe have spoken out. Starting first with Visa: