What you need to know
- Several major Facebook services including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down right now.
Reports all over the internet indicate that there is a large outage affecting major Facebook services including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp this morning.
Huge spikes on Downdetector indicate that users are experiencing connection issues on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. The latter is showing issues with news feeds, stories, and posting.
Maps of the respective outages indicate that the UK and Europe are the most heavily affected at this stage, however, this may simply be because US users are only just waking up for the day. Facebook at the time of publication has not issued any notice or update about the problem.
Reports on Downdetector indicate that whilst the highest concentration of issues is being reported in Europe, there are reports of issues on all services worldwide, including in Asia, Australia, and North America.
More to follow
EU could shut down Apple TV+ unless it meets European content requirements
EU laws first reported last year that will require streaming platforms to host at least 30% European content are now being realized.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
UK threatens legal challenge against Facebook’s encryption plans
As per a report from Sky News, the UK hasn’t ordered Facebook to provide access to end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp. However, it plans to use a legal power to issue an injunction against the social networking giant to prevent it from enabling end-to-end encryption across all its platforms.
Dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max to weather any heavy-duty situation
Whether you work outdoors, enjoy rough adventures, or you're just particularly clumsy, a rugged case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is never a bad idea. Keep your iPhone in pristine case with a protective heavy-duty case like one of these.