What you need to know
- Facebook published a new blog post about iOS 13 changes.
- iOS 13 notifies users when an app uses their location in the background.
- Facebook seems worried users will want to know why it collects location data.
Facebook has published a new blog post outlining what users can expect to see when they install iOS 13. The update will notify people when an app uses their location in the background, and Facebook loves it some location data. The company appears concerned that users will wonder why it collects the data and is hoping to get ahead of the backlash.
With the arrival of iOS 13 later this month users will not only see notifications when an app uses their location, but also a map showing the specific locations that the app has tracked. That's likely to cause concern among those who aren't aware Facebook has access to such data. Facebook's blog post is aimed at not only explaining why, but also suggesting that if people prevent its access to their location, they'll be missing out.
Facebook is better with location. It powers features like check-ins and makes planning events easier. It helps improve ads and keep you and the Facebook community safe. Features like Find Wi-Fi and Nearby Friends use precise location even when you're not using the app to make sure that alerts and tools are accurate and personalized for you.
When users receive a notification about Facebook using their location, they'll be presented with the choice of leaving it to do its thing, or limiting its access. They can either choose to allow the app to access their location once, or only when the app is actively being used.
However, Facebook also notes that even if you turn off Location Services altogether, it will still be able to keep tabs on you via all manner of different methods. Including your "internet connection".
You're in control of who sees your location on Facebook. You can control whether your device shares precise location information with Facebook via Location Services, a setting on your phone or tablet. We may still understand your location using things like check-ins, events and information about your internet connection.
Good to know!