Facebook has published a new blog post outlining what users can expect to see when they install iOS 13. The update will notify people when an app uses their location in the background, and Facebook loves it some location data. The company appears concerned that users will wonder why it collects the data and is hoping to get ahead of the backlash.

With the arrival of iOS 13 later this month users will not only see notifications when an app uses their location, but also a map showing the specific locations that the app has tracked. That's likely to cause concern among those who aren't aware Facebook has access to such data. Facebook's blog post is aimed at not only explaining why, but also suggesting that if people prevent its access to their location, they'll be missing out.