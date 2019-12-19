Facebook may be looking to reignite the OS wars in a big way: by creating its own operating system to take on Google and Apple. The Information reports that the company's ambitions go far beyond just creating a new smart display or releasing a payment platform for its apps. If its desire to control the future of currencies (if things go its way) and transport us from this reality to a virtual one wasn't enough of an indication of Mark Zuckerberg's grand ambitions, The Information says the company is looking to create its own operating system, and possibly pursue an Apple-esque model for first-party hardware in the future.

We've already known for a while that Facebook is pursuing the ability to design its own silicon, but products like the Facebook Portal still run a modified version of Android. As the company's Andrew Bosworth claims, that's simply not acceptable: