What you need to know
- Facebook has a colorful new way of writing its name.
- The corporate logo will not replace the familiar blue "f" in the Facebook app.
- Facebook will include the logo in Instagram, WhatsApp, and other services.
On November 4, Facebook separated its parental corporate entity from its ubiquitous social network app and service, creating a new (and boring) logo that will identify all Facebook-owned properties. The new logo is a simple all-caps text representation in a custom font. Other than that, there's not much else to say about it.
In a blog post, the company admits that users of its services don't always realize they are using Facebook-owned sites. While the company had its corporate brand on hardware like the Oculus VR gear and the Portal smart display, the new logo will be spread with "from Facebook" messaging across all of its apps — including the original Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Calibra.
Per Facebook's Chief Marketing Officer, Antonio Lucio:
Today, we're updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We're introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.
The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
Facebook explains that these apps and services have shared technology and even personnel on the backend, and now the company wants to "be clearer about the products that come from Facebook." The new logo will appear on press releases in the future, as well as headline a new corporate website.
Facebook Hardware
Facebook Portal
Video chat powerhouse
Facebook has breathed new life into what we consider high-quality video chat, but it struggles to put that experience in a compelling smart display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
STELA for Apple Arcade is a shallow, sadistic, totally fun game
Can you outrun killer dark shadows? Take leaps of faith into the unknown? Traverse a world where nothing is what it seems? STELA will test your mettle.
Adobe Rush becomes the first third-party app to post to TikTok
Adobe's MAX event is a steady stream of new announcements and updates, the latest of which is the arrival of TikTok support in Adobe Rush. The update is available in the App Store now.
The new Microsoft Edge launches on January 15 for Windows and macOS
The new version of Microsoft Edge has a release date! Expect to see the browser launch on January 15, with a release candidate available now for those who want to check out the stable version of Edge early. The new Edge will be launching on Windows 7, 8, and 10 as well as macOS too.
Playing together is easy with these local multiplayer and co-op games
Playing with friends online is always fun, but sometimes sitting together and playing is just that much better. Here are all the local multiplayer and co-op games you can play with your friends!