As suspected over the weekend, Facebook has now made its refreshed and revamped Messenger app available to iPhone users around the world. A new update is available in the App Store, with more changes set to be pushed out to users in the coming weeks.

The updated app was announced in a Facebook press release, and it seems rather proud of its work. The social network says that it's been able to reduce the app's core code by a huge 84% – "going from more than 1.7 million lines of code to 360,000" – which itself makes the whole app snappier. But it's the removal of features and the paring down of the interface that really makes the new Messenger feel like a much nicer app to use.

Even Facebook admits that the previous Messenger app had grown unwieldy as more and more features were added.

When Messenger first became its own app in 2011, our goal was to build a messaging experience rich with features. We added video calling, GIFs, location sharing and more. And while people enjoyed these features, the app became harder to navigate and the architecture became increasingly complex.

It's made some big changes in an attempt to combat that, making the app faster, smaller, and simpler to use.