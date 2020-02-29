A family from Montana who dropped an iPhone in the Seven Seas Lagoon has had the device returned to them two months later, and in working condition.

As reported by MacRumors:

After attending Mickey Mouse's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom and waiting for a ferryboat to depart the park, Lisa's brand new iPhone 11 fell out of her bag and landed right into the Seven Seas Lagoon, a small body of water in front of Magic Kingdom where Disney operates water-based transportation. With the iPhone sinking to the bottom of the lake and it being late at night, Lisa believed the chances of getting the device back would be slim.

Lisa was contacted by Disney two months later, initially ignoring the calls because she thought they were from telemarketers. Eventually, her father-in-law got in touch to say that Disney had found her iPhone.

Even though it had been submerged for "quite some time", the device was "completely functional":

"I was able to retrieve all of the pictures from our Disney Halloween night, and besides some sand in my case and a little algae on the cover, the phone seems no worse for the wear."

Lisa was so impressed she emailed Tim Cook to tell her about the story, he thanked her for sharing it. Apple's iPhone's are waterproof to a degree, but having one function after two months at the bottom of a lake is pretty impressive...