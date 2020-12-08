Reported by iPhone in Canada, Family Setup for Apple Watch is finally coming to Canada. The feature, which was originally announced with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE back at Apple's "Time Flies" event in September, is rolling out in Canada on Monday, December 14. That happens to also be the day that Apple Fitness+, Apple's workout subscription service, launches as well.

The feature, which allows someone without an iPhone to still stay connected with an Apple Watch, will launch first on Bell Mobility. Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility, says that the company is excited to be the first carrier to offer the feature to its customers.