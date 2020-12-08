What you need to know
- Family Setup for Apple Watch is coming to Canada.
- Bell Mobility will be the first carrier to offer support for the feature in the country.
Reported by iPhone in Canada, Family Setup for Apple Watch is finally coming to Canada. The feature, which was originally announced with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE back at Apple's "Time Flies" event in September, is rolling out in Canada on Monday, December 14. That happens to also be the day that Apple Fitness+, Apple's workout subscription service, launches as well.
The feature, which allows someone without an iPhone to still stay connected with an Apple Watch, will launch first on Bell Mobility. Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility, says that the company is excited to be the first carrier to offer the feature to its customers.
"We're pleased to partner with Apple to be the first in Canada to offer Family Setup," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility, in a press release. "Family Setup is an ideal solution for family members without an iPhone to benefit from the communication, health, fitness and safety features of Apple Watch. We're excited to offer Bell customers this new way to help them stay connected."
Family Setup for Apple Watch allows family members who do not have an iPhone (commonly children or those who are older) to still stay connected. Those who are set up using a cellular Apple Watch and the feature can make and receive calls, send messages, and alert their family members of an emergency.
Pricing for Family Setup for Apple Watch lines has not yet been announced yet but is expected to be similar, if not equal, to those who add a cellular Apple Watch onto their phone plan. Rogers and Telus, two other major carriers in the country, have not yet said when the feature may become available to its customers.
Apple airs two AirPods Max ads including a better look at how they work
Two new ads show AirPods Max off to the ... Max!
Official: AirPods Max launch December 15 for $549
AirPods Studio are now AirPods Max!
HomePod with camera, gaze control revealed in new Apple patent
A new Apple patent has revealed the potential design of a future HomePod that features a built-in camera system that can use gaze control and long-range Face ID to identify a user.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.