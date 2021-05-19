What you need to know
- Fighting game veteran Infil has announced the release of a fan-made Fighting Game Glossary.
- The glossary contains technical terminology from 14 different fighting games, such as Super Smash Bros..
- The glossary is ever-expanding and free of charge.
Fighting game veteran Infil has announced in a tweet that they have published a website containing the ultimate fighting game glossary.
The Fighting Game Glossary contains explanations for technical terms from games like Mortal Kombat to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For anyone interested in getting into the fighting game scene, but may not know where to start, this is the perfect resource. Lots of gamers find themselves willing to get into a game, but may feel intimidated by the wide variety of technical terminology.
The resource is free of charge and Infil encourages readers to make suggestions for any other terms that should be added. The creator claims to have worked for over nine months on the project and takes pride in the resulting glossary.
Fighting games have been popular since the days of arcades, and are taken seriously in the realm of eSports and the like. The Nintendo Switch is home to many multiplayer games in the fighting genre, such as the aforementioned Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11 and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.
What are your favorite fighting games? Were there any technical moves that took a long time for you to master? Let us know in the comments!
Ultimate awesome
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Settle all of your problems in Smash.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is, as the title suggests, the definitive game in the Super Smash Bros. series. Join the amazing cast from tons of different video game franchises and watch as they use their unique fighting moves to come out on top. From a robust multiplayer system to a lengthy single-player campaign, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner.
Review: The iPad Pro (2021) has pro power at a pro price
The 2021 iPad Pro has everything you need in a tablet — and almost everything you need in a laptop.
Apple seeks early trial win against Epic over denial of access to iOS
Apple has asked the judge in the Epic Games trial to pass a partial judgment on one aspect of the case, Epic's claim that Apple has unlawfully denied Epic access to iOS.
Some users report Apple Music crashes when used with CarPlay and iOS 14.5.1
A growing number of users say that they can't get Apple Music to launch when using CarPlay.
Looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle? Here are all of them!
If you want more than just a Nintendo Switch. If you want to get the biggest bang for your buck and hit the ground running, you need a bundle pack.