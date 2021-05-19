Fighting game veteran Infil has announced in a tweet that they have published a website containing the ultimate fighting game glossary.

Introducing The Fighting Game Glossary. Over 650 terms carefully explained with 200+ video examples and Japanese translations. Easily search by term or game, share links to terms with your friends, and explore related concepts without losing your place.https://t.co/CX98RjD5qd pic.twitter.com/K2z5E6ZA0L — Infil (@Infilament) May 18, 2021

The Fighting Game Glossary contains explanations for technical terms from games like Mortal Kombat to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For anyone interested in getting into the fighting game scene, but may not know where to start, this is the perfect resource. Lots of gamers find themselves willing to get into a game, but may feel intimidated by the wide variety of technical terminology.

The resource is free of charge and Infil encourages readers to make suggestions for any other terms that should be added. The creator claims to have worked for over nine months on the project and takes pride in the resulting glossary.

Fighting games have been popular since the days of arcades, and are taken seriously in the realm of eSports and the like. The Nintendo Switch is home to many multiplayer games in the fighting genre, such as the aforementioned Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11 and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

What are your favorite fighting games? Were there any technical moves that took a long time for you to master? Let us know in the comments!