What you need to know
- Calendar app Fantastical has had its big macOS Big Sur update.
- It's gained a new design and macOS widgets.
- It's all set for Apple silicon, too.
Flexibits is already an excellent calendar app for Mac and now it's better than ever after it received its big macOS Big Sur refresh. The app has a new look to better match the new macOS Big Sur aesthetic and gained support for Apple silicon along the way.
Part of that refresh is the addition of widgets, bringing the excellent iOS 14 widgets from Fantastical for iPhone and putting them onto your Mac' screen.
The full list of additions is pretty lengthy!
- Updated design for macOS Big Sur
- Compatibility with macOS Big Sur
- Widgets for macOS Big Sur
- Support for Apple silicon
- Sunrise and sunset times are now shown in the weather forecast
- Severe weather alerts are now shown in the list, widgets, and weather forecast
- Added support for adding Microsoft Teams meetings to events on Office 365 (requires
- reauthenticating your Office 365 account)
- Added option to automatically add Google Meet conferences to new invitations on Google accounts
- Added support for detecting Skype, Doxy. SimplePractice, and BlueJeans Events URLs
The new Fantastical 3.3 is a free update for and can be downloaded from the Mac App Store now. You'll need a Fantastical Premium subscription to unlock some features, however.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Becoming You', 'Fireball', and 'Doug Unplugs' land on Apple TV+
There are three new titles now available on Apple TV+, including the documentary 'Becoming You' and 'Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds'.
Kuo: AirPods 3 with Pro design, mini LED iPad coming first half of 2021
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a new pair of AirPods and a mini LED iPad in the first half of 2021. Kuo says the AirPods 3 will adopt the design of Apple's AirPods Pro, echoing previous rumors.
Huge PCalc update supports macOS Big Sur & lives in your menu bar
The popular PCalc Mac calculator has received a big update that might just change the way you use it forever.
These Nintendo Switch exclusives made our list of the best
Since the release of the Nintendo Switch, there have been a lot of games made only for the switch. Check out our list of best exclusives this year.