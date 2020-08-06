What you need to know
- Apple announced a refreshed iMac a couple of days ago.
- The new machines have already started to be benchmarked.
- Both the CPU and GPU upgrades performed well.
Apple announced some refreshed iMacs earlier this week and Japanese site Mac Otakara has already gotten its hands on one. So it did what anyone would do – benchmarked it.
According to their testing, the base model 2020 iMac – with its Intel Core i5 3.1GHz CPU – is around 1.2 times as fast as the outgoing model. Or 20% faster, if you prefer.
I compared the benchmark results of the iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) using Geekbench (64bit), comparing it with the 5K 2019 model.
Compared to iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)/Intel Core i5 3.0GHz, the iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)/Intel Core i5 3.1GHz was about 1.2 times faster.
Although it is the bottom Intel Core i5 3.1GHz model, it turns out that it has higher performance than the iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)/Intel Core i5 3.7GHz model which was the third model from the bottom
In terms of graphics performance, the report shows the new Radeon Pro 5300 is around 36% faster than the Radeon Pro 570X from last year. That's in terms of Metal performance with the number growing to 43% faster when OpenCL is used.
This is all great news for anyone who needs to buy a new iMac right now. But everyone else should probably hang fire until Apple gives is the iMac redesign we're waiting for. Hopefully, alongside some blazing fast Apple silicon, too.
If you are picking up a new iMac, be sure to check out the full Mac Otakara piece before deciding on what spec to go with.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Day One 5.0 arrives with new Today screen, refined media picker, and more
The popular journaling app Day One has received a big update for iPhone and Mac, adding new features and reworking existing ones.
OWC Rover Pro is a way to turn your Mac Pro's feet into wheels for $199
Don't fancy spending $700 on Apple's Mac Pro wheels? OWC has a solution for you.
YouTube is experiencing an egregious bitcoin hack that no one is fixing
A handful of high-profile YouTube accounts have recently been hacked for the purpose of streaming a bitcoin scam.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives
Do you like the look of Apples Magic Keyboard but want something a little different? There are alternatives.