First customers start to receive Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air

Four Apple products are launching on the same day.
Mac Studio LifestyleSource: Apple

  • The first customers in the world have begun to receive the new Mac Studio and Studio Display.
  • Customers in New Zealand and Australia are also among the first to get the new iPad Air and iPhone SE.
  • Shipment dates for the Mac Studio are already out into June for some configurations.

The first customers in the world are starting to get their hands on the new Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air, and iPhone SE.

All four of Apple's latest products are officially rolling out in stores and online on Friday, March 18. While many of us still have to wait for Friday to come around, it is already that day in some countries, and customers in those countries are already getting their hands on Apple's new desktop Mac, external display, mid-range iPad, and low-cost iPhone.

Customers in Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea are the first to get their hands on all of the new products that Apple has to offer and took to social media to share them:

The Mac Studio, Studio Display, 5th generation iPad Air, and 3rd generation iPhone SE are all available to customers on Friday, March 18.

