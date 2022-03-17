First customers start to receive Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air

What you need to know
- The first customers in the world have begun to receive the new Mac Studio and Studio Display.
- Customers in New Zealand and Australia are also among the first to get the new iPad Air and iPhone SE.
- Shipment dates for the Mac Studio are already out into June for some configurations.
The first customers in the world are starting to get their hands on the new Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air, and iPhone SE.
All four of Apple's latest products are officially rolling out in stores and online on Friday, March 18. While many of us still have to wait for Friday to come around, it is already that day in some countries, and customers in those countries are already getting their hands on Apple's new desktop Mac, external display, mid-range iPad, and low-cost iPhone.
Customers in Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea are the first to get their hands on all of the new products that Apple has to offer and took to social media to share them:
The Mac Studio, Studio Display, 5th generation iPad Air, and 3rd generation iPhone SE are all available to customers on Friday, March 18.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A year on, why is there still no replacement for the original HomePod?
Apple's 2018 HomePod was killed off a year ago this month, yet the company has yet to unveil what's next for the product. Here are some gaps I'd like to see a new HomePod fill.
Review: Rock out with the new V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless x Rolling Stones
If you love The Rolling Stones, you won't want to miss out on this limited edition pair of cans from V-MODA.
Apple's new Studio Display met with mixed reviews
The reviews and unboxings of Apple's Studio Display have just arrived, but early impressions are mixed.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these awesome alternatives!
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its light strips have some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!