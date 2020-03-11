Vocolinc has just released its new PureFlow Air Purifier, its brand new HomeKit compatible air purifier.

As reported by HomeKit News:

One product that was unofficially announced by Vocolinc last year, via a mailout to their customers, was the VAP1, also known as the PureFlow Air Purifier, and despite this product being touted at this year's CES, very little has yet to be heard about it, even though we're lucky enough to have the specs for this new product. The good news is that if you're looking for a HomeKit (or Google and Amazon) compatible air purifier, you may be in luck, as it seems at least one online chain store, located in Denmark, but with regional stores in Sweden, Austria, Germany, Finland, Poland and Norway, is taking preorders, with shipping listed as 11-12 days. Proshop in all the countries listed, currently have the VAP1 listed, with the Swedish store showing the price as 4,799Kr (US$507 / UK£392 / EU€447), although prices may vary from region to region, including the US. Interestingly, only have the white model listed at present.

According to the report, the PureFlow features superior filtration technology with three stages of the advanced HEPA filtration removing 99.5% of gases and particles down to 0.3 microns from your room. It also has a full-angle filtration system with a dual air inlet to capture harmful gases and particles from all angles including PM2.5, VOCs, Formaldehyde, Benzenes, Smoke, general Odours, Allergens, Dust, Mould, Bacteria, Pet Dander, and Pollen.

The PureFlow also features child locks, timers and schedules, filter status, night mode, fan speed and temperature controls as well as an auto mode.

As mentioned, orders have been taken with both EU and US distributors, however, it is unclear when these will ship. The cost looks set to be around $500 or £400.