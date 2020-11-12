What you need to know
- Apple has begun shipping its new Macs to customers.
- Ship times show expected delivery as soon as early next week.
- This falls in line with what Apple promised during its "One More Thing" event.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has begun to ship the first round of Macs powered by the new M1 processor to customers ahead of next week's launch. Apple announced at its "One More Thing" event that availability for the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini would begin next week.
The report points to both Apple's own order status as well as its delivery partners like UPS that confirm the shipments.
If you check your order status via Apple's website, you'll likely see that your MacBook Air, Mac mini, or MacBook Pro is still "preparing to ship." But, if you head to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state.
9to5Mac says that they have confirmed that both the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have begun shipping and expect the new Mac mini to being shipping as early as today as well.
As of right now, we've confirmed that the first MacBook Air and Pro orders have shipped, but it's likely that the first Mac mini orders will also start to ship to customers as soon as today. Apple will likely update the shipment status of the first Apple Silicon Mac orders as soon as this weekend or on Monday.
If the new Macs is more than you need, or you're looking to save some money, check out some of the best Black Friday Deals for MacBooks.
In addition to announcing the M1 chip, Apple's first Apple silicon-based processor, Apple also unveiled a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini featuring the new chip. The first benchmarks for the new Macs show an incredible jump in performance when compared to both the iPhone, iPad, and current generation Macs.
